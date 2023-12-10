Nicole Jimeno: Family Chantel Star is Currently Single

A spinoff of ‘90 Day Fiancé,’ TLC’s ‘The Family Chantel’ has been entertaining the masses since its debut in 2019. The show’s primary focus is on the various family members of Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, the couple who first appeared in the original series. Among the various individuals featured in the show, Pedro’s sister, Nicole Jimeno, has certainly garnered much of the world’s interest, especially when it comes to the various ups and downs of her love life. With the family-based series series coming to an end, the world is eager to know if Nicole currently has a romantic partner.

Nicole Jimeno’s Ex-Boyfriend

It was during her appearance in season 2 of ‘The Family Chantel‘ that Nicole Jimeno opened up about her then-boyfriend, Alejandro Padron. “We actually met many, many years ago at a party. I always saw him on Instagram, and he sent me a message,” Nicole shared. “And the first thing he asked me was, ‘When are you coming to visit?’” By the time she revealed this on the show, Nicole had been dating Alejandro for a few months and had even visited him in New York.

During this time period, Alejandro was still in an estranged marriage. However, it did not take him very long to declare that he had finally submitted his divorce papers in order to be with Nicole freely. He also gave Nicole a promise ring as a sign of his intentions. Unfortunately, things started to fall apart for the couple when Nicole learned that Alejandro was texting other women. While he insisted that he had no romantic intentions with anyone else, it still led to a split between him and Nicole.

In season 4 of the TLC series, Alejandro spent a significant amount of time trying to win Nicole back. He even decided to come to the Dominican Republic in order to mend his relationship, an effort that did yield results. Shortly after reconciling, the couple became pregnant and was expecting their first child. However, after Nicole lost the child due to a tragic miscarriage, things between the two became tense once more.

Is Nicole Jimeno Dating Anyone?

While Nicole Jimeno does not officially seem to be in a relationship, that does not mean that her love life does not have some interesting developments still taking place. Given her complicated connection with Alejandro Padron, the fans cannot help but wonder if she might decide to give him another chance. One of the major obstacles to the couple’s reconciliation is the fact that neither Pedro Jimeno nor Nicole’s mother, Lidia Morel, seemed to completely approve of Alejandro, having openly voiced their objections in the past.

That said, it seems like Nicole is still in conversation with Alejandro, and the connection between the two might be far from over. In season 5 of ‘The Family Chantel,’ Nicole actually learns about Karen Everett’s apparent attempts to hinder Pedro’s immigration process through Alejandro. Apparently, Chantel Everett’s mother had traveled all the way to New York to talk to him about Nicole’s family, but he refused.

Alejandro then decided to share the information with Nicole, and when Pedro asked her why the former refused to talk to Karen, Nicole stated that it could possibly be because the still harbored hope that the couple might be able to reconcile. While a clear indication of the fact that Nicole and Alejandro are now separated, it also showcases that Nicole is still in conversation with her former partner.

