Winter Everett: Family Chantel Star is Not Dating Anyone

In TLC’s ‘The Family Chantel,’ which first aired in 2019, the world gets to know more and more about the family members of Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Among these, Winter Everett shines bright thanks to her relationship with her sister as well as the various ups and downs she is seen navigating in her own life. Given that the ‘90 Day Fiancé‘ spinoff is about to come to an end, along with the recent speculations regarding Winter’s love life, the world cannot help but wonder about the reality TV star’s current romantic status.

Winter Everett’s Former Relationships

When talking about Winter Everett’s love life, we simply cannot forget about Jah, Winter’s former boyfriend. The two first met when Chantel’s sister was 19 years old and started an on-and-off relationship. While trying to navigate her relationship, Winter also had to contend with the fact that her family, especially her mother, Karen Everett, along with her sister. Given that Jah already had a child, Winter slowly started to take up a rental role as well.

However, there were a few issues that seemed as dire between Winter and Jah, such as the fact that he was apparently not completely honest about his children. As it turns out, Chantel and Karen had decided to hire a private investigator to learn more about Jah, which uncovered the fact that he had another child that he had not told Winter about. When confronted about the truth, Jah seemed evasive about the topic, especially with the cameras rolling around him. In the end, Winter and Jah still remained in a relationship, having even gotten engaged at one point.

That said, issues like Jah’s different diet preferences due to him being a Nazarene also pitted him against his Winter’s family. However, the couple broke up for good when Jah started the conversation about possibly changing their relationship to a polygamous one in the TLC show’s third season. “Sometimes we would have these arguments, and he would just keep going and keep going,” Winter explained. “We just kept on getting into the same conversation about women and what their duties [are] and who they are, so being asked that question about polygamy… I felt like it was a slap in the face. It was just the last straw for me, honestly.”

Is Winter Everett Dating Anyone?

It does not seem like Winter Everett is dating anyone at present. That is not to say that there have not been speculations about her possibly being involved with someone. In fact, Winter was being connected to Asuelu Pulaa, another ’90 Day Fiancé’ star, after the two were spotted together on April 22, 2023, in a nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia. The two were seemingly also accompanied by Chantel and Riverknight “River” Everett, along with other stars from the franchise.

The reason behind the rumors was apparently the proximity between Winter and Asuelu. Given the latter has admitted in the past to have cheated on his wife Kalani Faagata, one could not help but also think that maybe it was Winter with whom Asuelu cheated. However, the parties involved were quick to deny the rumors. Asuelu was upfront about not dating Winter, while the latter firmly stated that she was looking for a genuine partnership. She also expressed her disappointment about just how things had turned out in regard to the Atlanta outing.

Though she does seem open to dating new men and is certainly hopeful about her romantic future, Winter currently seems focused on self-care and growth. The reality TV star is living life to the fullest and is making impressive strides as a fashion model. When not enjoying time with her friends and family, she can be spotted in the company of her adorable dog, Panda Bear Chanel, a Pomeranian with a dedicated Instagram page.

