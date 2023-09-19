Night Train Veeck: Where is Mike Veeck’s Son Now?

With Jeff Malmberg and Morgan Neville’s directed ‘The Saint of Second Chances’ delving deep into the incredible tale of Michael “Mike” Veeck, we honestly get a documentary unlike any other. After all, this Netflix original comprises not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon how this baseball executive has impacted the sport in nearly five decades. Amongst those to thus help navigate the same was actually his son William Night Train Veeck — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him as well as his current standing, here’s what we know.

Who is Night Train Veeck?

Born quite literally into a family of major/minor league legends in the late 1980s, Charleston, South Carolina, native Night’s passion for baseball, entertainment, and its fans is truly in his blood. That’s because while his great-grandfather was a sports reporter turned Chicago Cubs President, his grandfather was a franchise owner, promotions specialist, plus posthumous Hall of Famer. Then comes his father, who went from an all-time career low during his infancy following the infamous 1979 Disco Demolition Night to a royal in the industry through sheer creativity in publicity.