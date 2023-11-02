Nikki Exotika Now Appears on 90 Day Fiancé After Botched Setback

Nicole Sanders, popularly known as Nikki Exotika, is a transwoman who was born as Jason Torres. Often referred to as the “Million Dollar Barbie,” Nikki is a singer and actress, and her story revolves around her unwavering desire to resemble a living embodiment of the iconic doll herself. However, her path toward transformation was not without its challenges. After undergoing gender confirmation surgery, she embarked on numerous plastic surgeries in pursuit of an enhanced appearance aligned with her aspirations. Unfortunately, these procedures did not yield the desired results and left her feeling dissatisfied. Determined to find solace and regain confidence, Nikki turned to renowned doctors featured on the television show ‘Botched’ in the hope of rectifying her breast and nose surgeries.

Nikki Exotika’s Botched Episode Did Not Air

Nikki Exotika was supposed to appear on the reality TV show ‘Botched,’ but her journey on the show took an unexpected turn. Nikki moved from New York City to Los Angeles to film the show, where she was supposed to receive surgery on her nose and breasts. However, the doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif chose to operate only on her breasts and not her nose. After the surgery, Nikki faced complications that affected her ability to work, and she remained without work for two months. As a result, she was unable to pay her rent and lost her apartment in Los Angeles.

Nikki posted a video on Facebook in which she claimed that she lost everything due to the show and was left homeless. Her highly anticipated episode never saw the light of day, leaving her in a state of uncertainty and disappointment. She reached out to the production company for help, but her requests for assistance were denied. Sources from the New York Daily News allege that she was removed because she was difficult to work with and had a diva-like attitude. The E! network, which airs ‘Botched,’ responded to these allegations by stating that they were under no legal obligation to include Nikki’s story in the series and decided to go in a different creative direction.

Nikki Exotika is Now on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé

After her unpleasant experience with ‘Botched’ in Los Angeles, Nikki moved back to New York. She then featured in ‘Jerseylicious,’ a Style Network show that chronicled the lives of six New Jersey stylists. Nikki took drag makeup lessons with Olivia Blois Sharpe on the show. She also appeared in a later season of the show, where she shared screen space with makeup artist Olivia and fashion designer Thomas Lavone.

Nikki can now be seen on the 10th season of TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé,’ a reality television series that follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, which is available exclusively to foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens. The show chronicles the couples’ journey during the 90-day period as they navigate cultural differences, language barriers, family dynamics, and other challenges that may arise. Nikki, who has spent over a million dollars to look like Barbie, can be seen with her partner Justin, who is also known as Igor, a 36-year-old man from Chisinau, Moldova. The couple is set to get married in 2024, according to their Instagram handle “reallifebarbieandken,” where they also share details about their romantic life. Nikki and Justin first met 17 years ago in Moldova when Nikki was 30 and Justin was 20.

Justin proposed to Nikki on her fourth visit to Moldova. Justin’s K-1 visa was approved, and he moved to the U.S. to get married to Nikki. However, their relationship faced challenges, and during a quarrel, Nikki told Justin about her transgender identity, which left him traumatized and depressed. Justin fled back to Moldova, and they stayed in contact but started talking again two years ago when they were both single. Nikki thought of giving their relationship a second chance and booked a Mexico vacation three months later, where Justin proposed to her again.

