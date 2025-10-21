Tamara and Isaac Parents Today: Where Are Valeria and Leo Now?

‘No One Saw Us Leave‘ is a tense Spanish drama show about a young mother and her two children who are forced into an extended separation as a result of inter-family conflict. The story revolves around Valeria, a mother of two who has been stuck in a loveless marriage for years. However, when the discovery of her extramarital affair promises to break their family, her husband, Leo, covertly takes the children, Tamara and Isaac, away, jet-setting across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, all in an attempt to keep them from their mother. As a result, Valeria and her family launch a desperate investigation to reunite the distressed mother with her children. The series is based on the autobiographical novel, ‘Nadie nos vio partir,’ which tells the real-life story of what happened to Tamara Trottner and her brother, Isaac, in the late 1960s, when they were kidnapped by their father. Naturally, the Netflix show is bound to foster a newfound interest in the current lives of the parents, Valeria and Leo.

Valeria Continues to be Surrounded by the Love and Support of Her Family

Following Tamara Trottner’s and her brother, Isaac’s reunion with their mother, Valeria, in the late 1960s, the trio continued to live together as a happy family. The latter was initially forced into a separation from her children at the hands of her husband, Leo, and his family. The action of alleged vicarious violence came about following the discovery of Valeria’s extramarital affair with her brother-in-law, Carlos. In the aftermath, as the mother relentlessly searched for her children, standing up to her husband and his family, Carlos continued to be a reliable and consistent pillar of support by her side. Eventually, once Tamara and Isaac were reunited with their mother, Valeria decided to build a life together with Carlos. The couple stayed together until 1977, when Carlos unfortunately passed away.

Today, Valeria continues to thrive beside her loving family. Although the older woman herself prefers to stay out of the limelight, opting for a private life without any noticeable social media presence, she’s a frequent feature across her daughter, Tamara’s, accounts. From period reunions with both her children to celebrating notable milestones together, Valeria remains close to Tamara and Isaac. Mother’s Day seems to be a particularly special holiday for the family, as they continue to celebrate the day together almost every year. In fact, in the last few years, they have been joined by Trottner’s growing family, including her life partner, her children, and her grandchild. Furthermore, Valeria also accompanies her daughter to celebrate her personal milestones, such as her graduation from Universidad Panamericana with a master’s degree. On the other hand, Valeria also enjoys vacationing and traveling with her family.

Leo Saw His Kids Again 20 Years After the Incident

In the late 1960s, Leo decided to take his kids, 5-year-old Tamara Trottner and 9-year-old Isaac, away from their mother by constantly traveling the globe to keep Valeria off their tail. As a result, the children went two years without seeing their mother, traveling away from their home in Mexico. Eventually, Valeria and her family were able to catch up to Leo, compelling him to return to their hometown. Shortly afterward, the kids reunited with their mother, allowing the trio to once again live together as a family. However, in the aftermath, Tamara and Isaac’s relationship with their father became estranged.

Reportedly, Leo only saw his kids again for the first time 20 to 30 years later, sometime in the 1980s to 1990s. Although no information about this reunion was explicitly made public, Tamara has shared how she decided to write her memoir, ‘Nadie nos vio partir,’ after the initial meeting. After hearing her father’s side of the story, she realized his account was as honest and truthful in its complexities as the one she experienced and all the others she had heard over the course of her life. As a result, it allowed her to tell her story with depth and nuance, exploring the intricacies of Leo and Valeria’s dysfunctional families and the reality of the conflict that unraveled between them. Thus, it’s evident that Tamara’s meeting with her father as an adult had an influence on her eventual future endeavors. Nonetheless, any updates on Leo’s potentially continued relationship with her or Isaac remain unknown. At the time of writing, little is publicly known about the father’s current life or whereabouts.

Read More: Are Tamara and Isaac Based on Real People? Where Are They Now?