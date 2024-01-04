Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly Begins Filming in New York and London in March

The filming of Noah Baumbach’s next film ‘Jay Kelly’ is set to begin in New York and London, England, in March. Starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler, the plot of the Netflix movie is currently under wraps but it is described as a “funny and emotional coming-of-age story about adults.”

The project is Baumbach’s first directorial since the 2022 apocalyptic drama ‘White Noise,’ starring Adam Driver and the filmmaker’s partner Greta Gerwig. He penned last year’s global phenomenon ‘Barbie’ with Gerwig as well. His recent credits include the Academy Award-winning ‘Marriage Story,’ ‘The Meyerowitz Stories,’ and the biographical documentary ‘De Palma.’

Baumbach is helming the movie based on a screenplay he wrote with actress and screenwriter Emily Mortimer, who is known for writing and directing BBC’s romantic drama ‘The Pursuit of Love’ and playing Jane Banks in Emily Blunt-starrer ‘Mary Poppins Returns.’

Clooney joined the film after directing the biographical sports drama ‘The Boys in the Boat,’ which revolves around the University of Washington’s rowing team that won a gold medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The actor recently completed filming Jon Watts’ thriller ‘Wolves,’ also starring Brad Pitt and Amy Ryan. His recent credits include David Cotton in the romantic comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ alongside Julia Roberts, in addition to his uncredited cameo as Bruce Wayne in ‘The Flash.’

Sandler is set to reunite with Baumbach after playing Danny in the latter’s 2017 comedy-drama movie ‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).’ The actor is gearing up for the release of Netflix’s science-fiction drama ‘Spaceman,’ in which he stars alongside Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano. The actor lent his voice to the titular character in ‘Leo’ and portrayed Danny Friedman in ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ and Nick in ‘Murder Mystery 2.’

The project is Baumbach’s fourth collaboration with Netflix, which previously distributed ‘White Noise,’ ‘Marriage Story,’ and ‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).’ In addition to the filmmaker, the producers of the movie include Amy Pascal for Pascal Pictures (the ‘Spider-Man’ film series and Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’) and David Heyman for Heyday Films (the ‘Harry Potter’ film series, ‘Barbie,’ and ‘Wonka’).

New York is set to host the production of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s science-fiction horror film ‘The Bride’ in March along with ‘Jay Kelly.’ London, on the other hand, will serve as a significant location for Kristen Stewart and Elle Fanning’s upcoming movie ‘Pruning the Rosebush.’

