Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride Starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley Begins Filming in March

The filming of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s science-fiction horror film ‘The Bride’ will begin in New York in March. ‘Fingernails’ fame Jessie Buckley has joined the movie’s cast to star alongside Christian Bale and Peter Sarsgaard. A remake of James Whale’s 1935 film ‘Bride of Frankenstein,’ the movie is expected to revolve around Henry Frankenstein, who gets blackmailed and threatened by his old mentor Dr. Pretorius and the Monster respectively to create a mate for the latter.

The project is Gyllenhaal’s first directorial since the 2021 Netflix drama ‘The Lost Daughter,’ which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. The filmmaker made her debut as a director with a short film compiled in Netflix’s ‘Homemade.’

Buckley previously collaborated with Gyllenhaal in ‘The Lost Daughter,’ in which she played the younger version of Olivia Colman’s Leda Caruso. The performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She recently completed lending her voice to an undisclosed character in the Audible series ‘David Copperfield,’ executive-produced by Sam Mendes. Buckley’s recent credits include Rose Gooding in Thea Sharrock’s black comedy ‘Wicked Little Letters,’ Anna in Apple TV+’s romantic drama ‘Fingernails,’ and Isabel Fezziwig in Netflix’s animated comedy ‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.’

Bale recently lent his voice to Shoichi Maki in the English version of legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s latest movie ‘The Boy and the Heron.’ The Academy Award-winning actor portrayed Augustus Landor in Netflix’s murder mystery ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ and Burt Berendsen in David O. Russell’s historical comedy ‘Amsterdam.’

Sarsgaard is set to reunite with Gyllenhaal after appearing in both of her directorial works. He played Frank in ‘Homemade’ and Professor Hardy in ‘The Lost Daughter.’ The actor won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival for his performance as Saul in Mexican director Michel Franco’s ‘Memory,’ starring alongside Jessica Chastain. He recently completed shooting Jake Gyllenhaal’s legal thriller ‘Presumed Innocent’ for Apple TV+.

The movie was initially developed at Netflix. However, the streaming giant reportedly dropped the project during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. As per sources, Warner Bros. Pictures then acquired the horror drama produced by Pie Films (‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’) in association with First Love Films (‘The Dark’) and Pilot Productions.

‘The Bride’ is one of several high-profile projects slated to film in New York this year. The state will host the shooting of Michelle Williams’ ‘Dying for Sex’ and Jude Law and Jason Bateman’s ‘Black Rabbit’ in the upcoming months.

