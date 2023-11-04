Fingernails: 8 Movies That Are Like the Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Drama

In the intriguing world of ‘Fingernails,’ love takes on a surreal dimension as couples navigate a peculiar test – the sacrifice of a fingernail – to prove their affection. Written and directed by Christos Nikou, this science fiction romance follows Anna (Jessie Buckley), an instructor at the mysterious Love Institute, where relationships are put to the ultimate test. When Anna forms an unexpected connection with fellow instructor Amir (Riz Ahmed), their emotions entwine amidst secrets and sacrifice. As the line blurs between love and unrequited feelings, the film delves into the complexities of human connection, trust, and the lengths one goes to for true love. With stellar performances by Buckley, Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, and Luke Wilson, ‘Fingernails’ captivates audiences with its enigmatic storyline, leaving them questioning the boundaries of love and the sacrifices that define it, and here are more movies similar to ‘Fingernails’ doing the same that you must-watch.

8. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

‘Only Lovers Left Alive,’ directed by Jim Jarmusch, is a mesmerizing and unconventional vampire love story that beautifully complements the themes of ‘Fingernails.’ This atmospheric film revolves around the enduring love between two ancient vampires, played by Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston. Set against the backdrop of a decaying world, it explores their timeless romance and artistic pursuits, reflecting on the complexities of love and immortality. With its dreamlike cinematography and a hauntingly atmospheric soundtrack, ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’ captivates viewers and offers a unique perspective on eternal love, making it a must-watch for those who appreciate unconventional narratives.

7. The Giver (2014)

‘The Giver,’ directed by Phillip Noyce, shares thematic similarities with ‘Fingernails,’ delving into the complexities of a meticulously controlled society. In this dystopian world, portrayed brilliantly by Jeff Bridges, the memory of humanity’s past and the power of emotions are suppressed. When a young man named Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) is chosen to inherit the memories of the world, he begins to question the conformity and discovers the value of individuality and love. Just as ‘Fingernails’ explores the intricacies of love and personal sacrifice, ‘The Giver’ challenges the boundaries of a regimented society, shedding light on the significance of human emotions and connections in a world that attempts to suppress them.

6. Never Let Me Go (2010)

In the haunting and thought-provoking world of ‘Never Let Me Go,’ directed by Mark Romanek, thematic similarities with ‘Fingernails’ become apparent as both films explore the depths of love and sacrifice within extraordinary contexts. Set in an alternate reality, ‘Never Let Me Go’ tells the story of Kathy, Tommy, and Ruth, brilliantly portrayed by Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield, and Keira Knightley, who are raised as organ donors. Just like ‘Fingernails,’ the film challenges conventional notions of love and delves into the complex web of human connections, ethical dilemmas, and personal sacrifices in a setting where the boundaries of love and sacrifice are pushed to their limits.

5. The Pod Generation (2023)

In ‘The Pod Generation,’ a captivating science fiction romantic comedy directed and written by Sophie Barthes, the futuristic backdrop of New York serves as the canvas for an unconventional love story. Just as in ‘Fingernails,’ the film explores the unique dynamics of love and relationships, albeit in a world where technology has taken center stage. In this quirky tale, a couple in futuristic New York turns to detachable artificial wombs and pods to grow their family, sparking a thought-provoking and humorous journey through the possibilities of modern love and the ever-evolving landscape of romance in a tech-savvy future.

4. Columbus (2017)

‘Columbus,’ directed by Kogonada, may at first glance seem dissimilar to ‘Fingernails,’ but it shares a subtle commonality in its exploration of human connections and quiet, introspective storytelling. Set in Columbus, Indiana, the film centers on the unlikely friendship between a Korean-born man, played by John Cho, and a young local woman, portrayed by Haley Lu Richardson, as they bond over their shared love for architecture. Much like ‘Fingernails,’ which delves into the complexities of love, trust, and sacrifice, ‘Columbus’ shows the subtleties of relationships, personal growth, and the impact of architecture on our lives. Both films invite viewers to reflect on the profound connections we form with others and the world around us, even within the constraints of their unique narratives and settings.

3. Thirst (2009)

‘Thirst,’ directed by acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan-wook, mirrors ‘Fingernails’ in its exploration of forbidden relationships, diving into the complexities of desire, love, and morality. The film revolves around a Catholic priest (played by Song Kang-ho) who becomes a vampire after a failed medical experiment. He struggles with his newfound thirst for blood and his growing romantic involvement with a woman (Kim Ok-bin) in an unholy union. Like ‘Fingernails,’ which navigates the intricate dynamics of love and sacrifice, ‘Thirst’ delves into taboo relationships, blurring the lines between right and wrong. Both movies challenge societal norms, offering audiences a compelling examination of forbidden desires and the consequences of pursuing them. With its gripping narrative and stellar performances, ‘Thirst’ captivates viewers, much like ‘Fingernails,’ making it a must-watch for those fascinated by the exploration of forbidden relationships.

2. The One I Love (2014)

Directed by Charlie McDowell, ‘The One I Love’ is an excellent choice for those who enjoyed ‘Fingernails’ due to its shared exploration of unconventional relationships and the mysterious. In ‘The One I Love,’ a couple portrayed by Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss seeks to reignite their failing marriage during a weekend getaway at a secluded estate. However, they encounter doppelgangers of themselves that challenge their understanding of love and identity. Much like ‘Fingernails,’ this film delves into complex relationship dynamics, pushing boundaries and revealing unexpected facets of human connections. With its blend of romance, science fiction, and mystery, ‘The One I Love’ is a compelling and thought-provoking choice that resonates with fans of ‘Fingernails.’

1. The Lobster (2015)

‘The Lobster,’ directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is a surreal and darkly comedic exploration of love and relationships set in a dystopian future. The film’s protagonist, played by Colin Farrell, checks into a hotel where single people have 45 days to find a romantic partner; failure results in being transformed into an animal of their choice. This unconventional premise delves into societal pressure and the quest for love in a uniquely bizarre way. Featuring a stellar cast including Rachel Weisz, Léa Seydoux, and Olivia Colman, the film’s offbeat humor and thought-provoking themes make it a must-watch. For fans of ‘Fingernails,’ who appreciate unconventional love stories and intriguing sci-fi concepts, ‘The Lobster’ offers a captivating cinematic experience, challenging traditional notions of romance and connection.

Read More: Underrated Romantic Movies