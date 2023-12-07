Jude Law and Jason Bateman’s Black Rabbit Begins Filming in New York in April

The filming of Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’ is set to commence in New York in April. The premise of the limited series, starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman, is being kept under wraps for now. “Black rabbit” as a concept is often considered an omen and bad luck.

Zach Baylin, who received an Academy Award nomination for writing ‘King Richard,’ and his wife Kate Susman wrote the series. Baylin is one of the writers of Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed III’ and the biographical film ‘Gran Turismo.’ He also co-wrote Rupert Sanders’ ‘The Crow,’ a modern reimagining of James O’Barr’s graphic novel of the same name, starring Bill Skarsgård.

The series marks the inaugural on-screen collaboration between Bateman, who also serves as the director of the show,’ and Law. Additionally, it would serve as Bateman’s subsequent television role following his lauded performance in the Netflix crime drama ‘Ozark.’ Apart from his involvement in the series, Bateman is set to reunite with Netflix for ‘Dark Wire,’ a project he will direct. The thriller film revolves around the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) utilizing a deceptive telecom corporation to pose as the phone service provider for some of the most formidable gangs globally.

Law, on the other hand, recently took on the role of Captain Hook in David Lowery’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy‘ for Disney+ and portrayed Henry VIII alongside Alicia Vikander’s Queen Catherine Parr in the historical thriller ‘Firebrand.’ His upcoming endeavors include the crime drama ‘The Order’ and the thriller ‘Eden.’ His reprisal of the iconic role of Dr. John Watson alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes is also on the table as ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ is in the pre-production phase.

As the shooting of the show is set to commence in New York, the state remains a perennial favorite for film and television projects. As far as recently released projects are concerned, the region hosted the production of Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘ and David Fincher’s ‘The Killer.’

Read More: Mahershala Ali’s Hulu Series The Plot to be Filmed in New York