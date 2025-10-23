Nobody Wants This Season 3 Plot and Cast Theories

Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This’ follows the story of Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster, and Noah, a rabbi, who fall in love. While the first season traces the sparks of their attraction, the second season has them face the reality of their situation. The differences that brought them together in the beginning now seem to create a distance between them, forcing them to be torn apart. By the end of the season, however, things take a more optimistic turn, opening the door for a new chapter in the couple’s romance. While Netflix has not renewed the show yet, considering the massive popularity that the show enjoyed in its first season, it is fair to assume that there is a good chance that the renewal will be announced soon. Given the one-year gap between the first and second seasons, the third season should arrive sometime in late 2026 or later, depending on when it is greenlit.

Nobody Wants This Season 3 Will Focus on Joanne’s Journey Into Judaism

Since the beginning, the major conflict in ‘Nobody Wants This’ has been the religious differences between Joanne and Noah. When they meet, she is agnostic and questions everything around her. Meanwhile, he is a rabbi, making him a devout Jew. Thus, their attraction seems unnatural and even doomed to some. However, over the course of two seasons, it becomes clear that Joanne and Noah are each other’s soulmates. In the end, Noah tells her that he wants to be with her, no matter if she is Jewish or not. However, around the same time, she had an epiphany where she realized that she was looking for a sign that would give her complete clarity about the decision to convert.

But in the process, she has already become more Jewish than she previously imagined. The finale confirms that Joanne is ready to take on the task of conversion, and that’s what the third season would focus on. One would think that removing the conflict of religion from the table would make things easier for the duo, but falling in love is easy, while being in a relationship is hard, as the protagonists have already learned from their experiences in the second season. As the third season leads Joanne further into Judaism, it would be interesting to see the challenges that she and Noah face now. At the same time, the show will also expand upon Morgan’s search for her own soulmate while also giving more space to Esther and Sasha’s crumbling relationship.

Nobody Wants This Season 3 Will Bring Back the Original Cast

The third season of ‘Nobody Wants This’ will reunite the main cast of the show. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody will return as Joanne and Noah, joined by Justine Lupe’s Morgan, Timothy Simons’ Sasha, and Jackie Tohn’s Esther. Supporting characters like Joanne’s parents, Lynn (Stephanie Faracy) and Henry (Michael Hitchcock), and Noah’s parents, Bina (Tovah Feldshuh) and Ilan (Paul Ben-Victor), are also expected to reprise their roles. The show might also bring back recurring characters like Noah’s former girlfriend, Rebecca (Emily Arlook), who might become more important as Esther tries to figure out her life away from Sasha.

Sherry Cola’s Ashley is also expected to be around since Joanne and Morgan’s podcast remains an important element of the show. Stephen Tobolowsky’s Rabbi Cohen, despite his retirement, might also pop in when Noah is in need of guidance. The second season introduces a new set of secondary characters, like Alex Karpovsky’s Big Noah and Leighton Meester’s Abby. If Noah returns to Temple Chai, we might see Karpovsky’s Rabbi Noah Fields again, and the rivalry between him and the protagonist Noah might serve as drama for a couple of episodes.

Meester may return as Abby, especially considering that Joanne and Morgan offer her to come on their podcast after they discover that she is a much better person than they’d thought. Despite her breakup with Dr. Andy, if Morgan goes to therapy again, we might see Arian Moayed reprise his role. Seth Rogen and Kate Berlant also appear in the second season, and with Noah still working at Temple Ahava, we might see their characters again. Additionally, new characters are expected to join the fore, which means exciting new cast members will join the show to fuel more drama.

Nobody Wants This Season 3 Will Delve Deeper Into Joanne and Noah’s Relationship

With each season, ‘Nobody Wants This’ presents a different season in Joanne and Noah’s relationship. With the third season, they are expected to turn over a new leaf, especially as they both make concrete commitments to each other. The arguments and fights over the course of the second season bring them closer together in the end, but as they take the next big step in their relationship, new, unexpected challenges are expected to surface. All this, in the midst of Joanne’s conversion, is sure to make everything very dramatic. Another thing that this season reveals is how much Joanne and Noah still don’t know about each other. Thus, getting to know each other better might lead the duo to dig deeper into their pasts, and that is bound to drum up fresh drama.

Apart from this, Sasha and Esther’s marriage is also on the rocks, and the next season will focus on Esther’s exploration of self, away from her husband. While they are only separated at the moment, with Sasha determined to get Esther back, there is a chance that things may get worse for them right as they start getting better with Joanne and Noah. This contrast will create a major shift in the dynamics within the Roklov family, and it would be interesting to see how Joanne navigates the family in Esther’s absence. Meanwhile, her sister, Morgan, also has a lot of issues on her plate, it remains to be seen how Joanne’s decision of conversion impacts her and the future of the podcast.

