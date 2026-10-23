Nobody Wants This Season 4 Cast and Plot Theories

Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This‘ follows the unlikely romance of a podcaster, Joanne, and a rabbi, Noah. Every season delves into a new chapter of their story, and the third season escalates their relationship. While the Season 3 finale ends on a surprising but pleasant note for the couple, other major conflicts remain unresolved. This shows that the creators intend to continue the story. However, Netflix hasn’t confirmed the status of Season 4 yet. Considering previous renewal patterns, the streaming service has usually taken about two weeks to decide the show’s future. The same timeline can be expected for the Season 4 renewal as well. Also, the previous three seasons have been released every year in September or October. This suggests that should we get a fourth season of ‘Nobody Wants This,’ it should premiere sometime in fall 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nobody Wants This Season 4 Will Focus on Noah and Joanne’s Marital Bliss

Every season of ‘Nobody Wants This’ has taken Noah and Joanne’s relationship to a different level. The first season focused on their meet-cute and the early days of romance, while also raising the question: can their relationship work? The second season had them deciding to give each other a chance, while also focusing on the question of conversion. So, while the first season was a “will they, won’t they,” the second season was more of a “will she, won’t she.” The third season does away with those questions, giving the couple space to enjoy their relationship, which swiftly goes from moving in together to getting engaged to getting married. The fourth season will have to focus on them making their marriage work.

While they may have weathered several storms together in a short time, being married and building a family are completely different things. Interestingly, the idea of having children has also been mentioned several times in Season 3. This suggests that the next season could focus on the duo trying to have children. While Noah and Joanne may be settling into marital bliss, Morgan, Sasha, and Esther are now caught in a complex love triangle. Sasha and Morgan hook up during their trip to New York, and some bad decisions in its aftermath put a sudden stop to their nascent romance. Things get more complicated when Sasha sleeps with Esther, who is also seeing Julian at this point. Both hookups were supposed to remain a secret and would likely have been resolved if they had.

A slip-up from Lynn unravels both secrets, winding everything and everyone even tighter. The next season will elaborate on this drama as the trio figures out what they want, not just in their romance but also in their individual lives. We might even get new characters next season, especially new love interests who enter the scene to stir the pot. An interesting addition to the storyline would be Morgan’s ex-husband, who has been talked about but not yet seen on the show. His return could prompt Morgan to confront her past demons and perhaps help her resolve some deep-seated issues. To sum up, the stage is set for interesting plotlines. What remains to be seen is how it all comes together, or better, how it all unravels.

Nobody Wants This Season 4 Could Introduce a Major New Character

For its three seasons, ‘Nobody Wants This’ has maintained a steady main cast. The same is expected for the fourth season. The show wouldn’t be what it is without Kristen Bell and Adam Brody’s Joanne and Noah. Bringing more conflict to the table next season will be Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn as Morgan, Sasha, and Esther. Their parents have also received increased screen time in Season 3, and the fourth season is expected to keep a similar focus on them. This means Season 4 will mark the return of Stephanie Faracy and Michael Hitchcock as Lynn and Henry, and Tovah Feldshuh and Paul Ben-Victor as Bina and Ilan Roklov.

Joanne and Morgan’s friend and manager, Ashley (Sherry Cola), is also expected to return. Emily Arlook’s role as Rebecca was reduced to a cameo in the second and third seasons. Since she is still a close friend of Esther, whose storyline is expected to get more focus next season, Rebecca might be seen more as well. The fourth season also introduces a new slate of characters, notably Sarah Silverman as Rabbi Eden and Andrew Rannells as Sebastian. They are also expected to return, either in a cameo or an extended role. Moreover, a new path for its protagonists will open the door for the arrival of new characters. We expect to see more cameos from well-known actors next season. However, the most interesting arrival could be Morgan’s ex-husband, who has mysteriously remained out of sight so far.

Read More: Who was Morgan Married to? Who is Her Ex-Husband in Nobody Wants This?