NOS4A2: Meaning Behind the Show Name, Explained

In Jami O’Brien’s ‘NOS4A2,’ the protagonist, Victoria “Vic” McQueen, is one of the chosen few with magical abilities that can rupture the fabric of space and time, as well as reality and illusion. As she explores further, she learns that many have not only harnessed their abilities but also use them to construct things out of thin air, purely through their imagination. Given the subjectivity inherent in this magic system, the wielders end up on a spectrum, where one end comprises people like Vic and her friend, Maggie, who use their abilities for good. However, on the other side lie entities that are both capable of perpetuating harm with their powers and do not shy away from it. Charlie Manx, an entity who is seemingly immortal, not only occupies but also defines the latter end. As such, the enigmatic name of this Fantasy Horror series, based on the eponymous book by Joe Hill, is deeply connected to Charlie and his shenanigans. SPOILERS AHEAD.

NOS4A2 is More Than Just Charlie Manx’s Vanity Plate

The title of ‘NOS4A2’ is primarily a reference to Nosferatu, an archaic Romanian word that is synonymous with vampires. The word also appears within the show, as well as in the original book by Joe Hill, as the vanity license plate on Charlie Manx’s iconic 1938 Rolls-Royce Wraith. While it initially appears to be a creative choice on the writers’ part to enhance his aesthetic, the name gains more layers when we learn about the world’s fantasy power system. Given that a Strong Creative’s Inscape is dependent on their vehicle of choice, Charlie’s Wraith also becomes the gateway to the show’s many magical endeavors. Notably, the car seemingly has a life of its own, and any harm done to it has a direct and compounding effect on its owner. As such, “NOS4A2” becomes more than just a name given to an ordinary vehicle, but also an emblem to both represent and gauge its consciousness.

Although Charlie’s car is consistently referred to as the “Wraith” within the narrative, the vanity plate bearing is a consistent presence across the show’s two seasons, constantly informing a significant chunk of the car’s on-screen presence. As the story continues, it becomes apparent that the vehicle is more than just a source of strength and youth for Charlie, but also the key to unlocking his psyche. Both in the season 1 and 2 finales, the protagonist, Victoria McQueen, targets the Wraith in order to bring him down, and in the end, the car is consumed by the supernatural static that lies outside of the realms of reality and Inscape constructs. When the Wraith is ultimately recovered in the real world, Victoria makes sure that it is scrapped for good, and with that, the vanity plate containing “NOS4A2” also gets crushed to dust. To that end, this conclusion can be interpreted as the end of Charlie Manx’s role as a vampiric antagonist in the story.

One crucial variation in the name comes from the original book by Joe Hill, which serves as the basis for this television adaptation. While the American editions of the novel retain the title as ‘NOS4A2,’ the British editions intentionally omit the letter A, resulting in ‘NOS4R2’ as the name of the book. Despite the differences, both titles employ the same wordplay, where in the latter case, the letter R is supposed to achieve a similar sonical effect on its own. While the title of the show and its source material connect to the word Nosferatu, the narrative is primarily concerned with reconstructing the vampire genre as a whole. In an interview with Refinery29, writer Joe Hill stated, “We’ve had so much vampire that instead of being frightening, they become banal. The question was, how to reinvent the vampire myth in a way that feels fresh and scary again. What do you get rid of? What do you keep?”

The Name NOS4A2 Draws on the Legacy of Cinema’s Most Iconic Vampire

Alongside the general meaning of the term Nosferatu, the show is most likely inspired by the 1922 German film by F.W. Murnau, titled ‘Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror.’ The movie, in turn, is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s seminal 1897 novel, ‘Dracula,’ which estabilishes a chain of influences that the show ultimately borrows from. While all of these iterations are markedly different, ‘NOS4A2’ retains some of the elements from the classic film, pouring many of them into the character writing of Charlie Manx. Much like his film antecedent, Count Orlok, Charlie rampages through the town, leaving a trail of victims. However, unlike Orlok, who kills relatively indiscriminately, Charlie specifically targets children, harnessing their souls to periodically replenish his youth. Given the show’s consistent use of pop culture references, Charlie Manx’s decision to make his vanity plate a reference to Nosferatu provides valuable insight into his psyche.

Despite his seeming immortality, Charlie does not display most of the characteristics conventionally associated with vampirism. Most notably, Charlie does not feed on blood, despite possessing fangs, and instead relies on the souls of abandoned children for his nourishment. Breaking away from tradition even further, Charlie is not affected by the sun and is often perfectly capable of functioning in broad daylight. While his isolated abode does fit into many of the genre expectations regarding a vampire’s mansion, the fact that his ability creates an imaginary construct for children further distances him from the idea of a traditional vampire. Nonetheless, Charlie’s obsession with Nosferatu likely speaks to his desire to be mythologized in a similar fashion, as well as to feel some form of human connection after decades of isolation.

