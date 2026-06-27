Notes from the Last Row Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Helmed by Kim Gyu-tae, Netflix’s ‘Notes from the Last Row,’ also known as ‘Maen Kkeutjul Sonyeon,’ tells the story of a literature professor named Heo Mun-oh who believes that he has wasted his life and talents. Having published only a single novel to date, Mun-oh lives in a cage of fear and self-doubt, and often vents his frustrations on his student. That rhythm is disrupted when he meets Lee Kang, who is usually a backbencher, but also submits a riveting series of assignments every week. These stories, that Mun-oh soon gets addicted to, depict with voyeuristic precision the ups and downs of a certain family, and yet, the professor cannot help but join his student in the endeavor.

The Korean psychological drama series, based on a Spanish play titled ‘El chico de la última fila,’ ends its first season with Mun-oh discovering that Kang made up almost every detail of the story, all because of a curious vendetta he’s held since he was a child. When Kang claims that he was pressured to write a fake story to strain the image of Mun-oh’s rivals, the professor is promptly fired. As his life falls into shambles, fiction, in all of its transformative power, somehow finds a way in. While Netflix has not greenlit a second season as of writing, in the best-case scenario, fans can expect a sequel to be released sometime around 2028 to 2029.

Notes from the Last Row Season 2 Will Likely Focus on Lee Kang’s Second Story

‘Notes from the Last Row’ is a story that essentially writes itself, and by the end of season 1, we learn that there might be an entire second half of this tale that we have yet to witness. Months after Mun-oh’s scandal, Lee Kang reappears in his life with what appears to be a manuscript. To get it published, he needs his former professor’s help, and as fate would have it, Mun-oh is simply too addicted to Kang’s stories to let go of this offer, even if it means risking his life yet again. Knowing the kind of fiction Lee Kang generally creates, it’s very likely that this new work will also find its way into reality, toying with Mun-oh’s mind as meaning is made. At the same time, this can be Mun-oh’s only shot at revenge, and the fact that he’s picked up writing once again may be a foreshadowing for just that.

By the end of season 1, we are left clueless as to whether Kang ever really lived with Kim Se-yoon’s family, or if he’s moved out now. While it’s possible that he concocted the entire story from the ground up to trick Mun-oh, some of the visual cues reveal that Kang at least made contact with Eun-joo. Given Mun-oh’s obsession with her, a possible sequel to this story might take the action back to Eun-joo and Su-hun, and track the complex turn of events that might follow. Another interesting thread that doesn’t get much attention is that of Kang’s father, who we see towards the very end. Having spent more than a decade in the hospital, Kang’s father carries many secrets with him, and some of them might be the key to figuring out what the teen really wants from life and fiction.

Notes from the Last Row Season 2 Might Bid Goodbye to a Few Familiar Faces

If ‘Notes from the Last Row’ is greenlit for a second season, the return of certain members of the cast depends, ironically, on the whims of Lee Kang. While the season finale makes a strong case for the return of actors Choi Min-sik and Choi Hyun-wook as Heo Mun-oh and Lee Kang, respectively, when it comes to everyone else, it’s a matter of speculation. Given that Mun-oh’s rivalry with Kim Su-hun is not over yet, there is a good chance of actor Huh Joon-ho reprising that role. Along with him, fans can also expect actors Yunjin Kim and Lee Jin-woo stepping back into the roles of Ahn Eun-joo and Kim Se-yoon, respectively, completing the family. However, all of this depends largely on whether Kang still needs them as characters in his tale.

In the same vein, the character of Seon Min Hui, who is proven to be Kang’s fictional construct, is unlikely to make a comeback for a potential sequel, which means that actor Han Ji-eun has most likely bid goodbye to the show. The same can be said about actor Jo Han-chul, whose character, Park Hyeong-jong, is limited to the university space. Now that Mun-oh has been fired, the story will likely move on to a different setting, with fresh faces likely joining the cast. The biggest mystery, however, remains the fate of Jo Hyun-suk. In a hypothetical scenario where she returns to the story with a greater presence, fans can expect actor Jin Kyung to return to the show as well.

Notes from the Last Row Season 2 Can be About Mun-oh’s Potential Revenge Journey

At its core, ‘Notes from the Last Row’ is a story about characters who cannot help but use fiction as both a cocoon and a way of fulfilling their untold fantasies. Lee Kang flips that script by giving Mun-oh everything he ever wished to read, only to take it all away. This only serves to further the defamed professor’s disillusionment with life, but at the same time, it also makes him a better writer. As he works on what is likely to be his second-ever novel, he may have found the tools he needs to expand his understanding of how stories work and how he can bend them to his advantage. Where he once saw people through a depersonalized lens, he has now learned to take things a lot more seriously, which can mean a world full of trouble for his former protege.

Alongside the battle of pens and wits, the thing that Mun-oh probably has to worry about the most is getting his life back. While Jo Hyun-suk seems to have left him for good, we never quite learn exactly what conversation she had with Lee Kang. That, coupled with the mysterious date she had with someone right before ending her marriage, might mean that the story is not quite over yet. It’s possible that a possible sequel to the show might bring her back in a new light, revealing layers of Kang’s grand storyline that we haven’t even seen yet. However, all of these theories rest on the fact that Kang’s claim of having something new penned down is real in the first place. In this case, it’s possible that the mere tease of the sequel is the final lie that Kang has left us with.

Read More: Notes from the Last Row: Are Heo Mun-oh and Kim Su-hun Based on Real Novelists?