Where Was Hulu’s Nutcrackers Filmed?

Helmed by David Gordon Green, ‘Nutcrackers’ is an irreverent yet heartwarming comedy centering on Michael Maxwell (Ben Stiller), a big-city workaholic who visits his sister’s family farm after she and his brother-in-law pass away in an accident. He attempts to look after his four nephews but soon discovers that he is ill-equipped to manage their rowdy behavior. While a service worker endeavors to help Michael locate a foster family for the children, he tries in vain to contain their chaotic behavior. Inspired by a true story, the Hulu holiday movie transports us to cloudy rural landscapes where the four brothers terrorize the quaint local town, and Michael’s yellow Porsche looks sorely out of place.

Nutcrackers Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Nutcrackers’ was carried out in Blanchester, Wilmington, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Principal photography began in late 2023 and was concluded on January 12, 2024. Ben Stiller said that the four Janson brothers who inspired the film and also played fictional versions of themselves are actually incredibly well-behaved children and natural actors.

Blanchester, Ohio

Situated in southwestern rural Ohio, Blanchester became an important filming location for ‘Nutcrackers’ because the central farm in the film is a real one located there. Blanchester is a village that falls on the Warren-Clinton county line and contains the Janson Family Farm which stands in for the Kicklighter farm. The farmhouse, barn, and its surrounding property are the home of the Janson brothers who portray the four Kicklighter brothers in the movie.

“They welcomed us into their home; we shot in their house,” said Stiller at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. As he began shooting the film, the actor discovered that the brothers live free-spirited lives similar to their on-screen counterparts. “So they have all these animals, they have trampolines, and they have dirt bikes, and it’s just like a wonderland,” he continued. “They’re just so happy there. It was amazing just to hang out with them, and very quickly, we all had a lot of fun together.” Filming at the farm allowed the team to depict the rural landscapes surrounding the story authentically.

Wilmington, Ohio

Located in Clinton County, about 15 miles northeast of Blanchester, Wilmington served as a filming location for ‘Nutcrackers.’ The production team shot along the town’s Main Street, particularly with the Murphy Theatre becoming a recurring background. Situated on 50 West Main Street, the historic theatre opened its doors in 1916 and continues to show movies, even hosting screenings for film festivals. The establishment’s vintage marquee and interiors are prominent visuals in the film, and the brothers’ play sequences were actually filmed there. The crew also shot a few scenes at a Wilmington dance studio.

Stiller’s presence in the small town caused a stir among the predominantly local cast members. “Bringing a movie star to this small town in Ohio was exciting,” said Green in a press statement. “Ben became a true inspiration and a role model for all of us as he rolled up his sleeves with a cast of mostly non-actors. … Smiles burnt into the face of our small crew as the chemistry of the kids facing off with a Hollywood icon came to life.” In addition to the downtown locations, the rural landscapes around the town are also featured in the film.

Cincinnati, Ohio

The production crew behind ‘Nutcrackers’ also ventured to the vibrant city of Cincinnati, Ohio. The city served as a filming site for the urban backdrops seen in the film. Its mix of historic architecture and modern cityscapes provides a visual representation of Michael’s fast-paced, high-pressure world. Other movies and shows filmed in Cincinnati are ‘The Old Man & the Gun,’ ‘Harry’s Law,’ ‘The Comeback Trail,’ and ‘It Takes Two.’

Read More: Best Family Movies on Disney Plus