NYC Prep: Where is the Cast Now?

Teenage dramas are a universally loved genre of drama that captivates viewers of all demographics, and the short-lived 2009 show ‘NYC Prep’ did exactly that. On the reality show, Bravo chronicles the real and tumultuous lives of prep school students from Manhattan’s wealthy class. Six youngsters are followed as they go about their daily lives and participate in activities including dinner parties, shopping outings, dates, fashion shows, charity events, or even general meetups. Even just in its short span of 1 season which comprised nine episodes, the show was able to garner a huge fan following as well as a cult status.

The primary cast members of the show include Manhattan’s elite high-schoolers, namely, Peter Cary “PC” Peterson, Jessica “Jessie” Leavitt, Camille Isobel Hughes, Kelli Brooke Tomashoff, Sebastian Oppenheim, and Taylor DiGiovanni. Due to their privileged backgrounds and associated glory, the six teenagers are showcased to have quite interesting and happening lives, where everything and everyone around them is beautiful and connected. Thus, with such fancy lives on wide display to the public, the show is still fresh in people’s minds, who might wonder where the cast members are now. If you’re curious to know about their current whereabouts too, here’s what we found out!

Where is Peter Cary “PC” Peterson Now?

Peter or PC was a senior in the Dwight School on the Upper West Side and is the grandson of billionaire and former US Secretary of Commerce Peter George Peterson. His step-grandmother, Joan Ganz Cooney, is a TV writer and producer who co-created Sesame Street and his mother, Paige Peterson, is a well-known painter and writer. Belonging to such a renowned family and having high-end connections made PC a bit disconnected from his future plans. He seemed more interested in partying with his older friends and not planning much regarding his career.

However, by seeking therapy he showed his vulnerable and observant side, which later reflects in his work as a photographer. PC also came up in news in 2018 for his infamous wedding with childhood best friend, Quentin Esme Brown, where Tiffany Trump made headlines for being present as the flower girl. He announced the union on Instagram, saying, “Esme and I got married in Las Vegas this weekend. For over ten years we have been discussing this. This was a sober decision that we planned over the weekend.”

Sadly, the couple broke up in 2020 because they described their marriage as “sexless and open,” which was only based on friendship. They are still good friends, and PC now travels the world, takes stunning photographs, and runs marathons in his downtime.

Where is Jessica “Jessie” Leavitt Now?

Jessica or Jesse also attended the Dwight School and was highly into fashion and knew it was her calling from the beginning. Thus, she made early moves into that world through internships and a charity fashion show which helped her gain valuable experience. Apart from that, Jesse didn’t hang out much with the other cast members except PC, as she liked to maintain her place as the senior.

Because she took herself quite seriously, her drive in her career helped her get into the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2009. After graduating, she got into several well-paying jobs, to her latest position as reportedly a visual merchandiser for a luxury brand in New York City. She also got married to investment analyst, Jason Brown, in June 2019.

Where is Camille Isobel Hughes Now?

A junior student from the Professional Children’s School, Camille was a particularly motivated student. She was always fixated on her grades and getting into Harvard University for her further studies. She had descriptively mentioned her future plans, including her career graph and the time of getting married. Camille was also regularly involved in most school and social events and had a very candid and unfiltered presence on the show.

Later, although she didn’t get into Harvard, Camille enrolled in The College of William & Mary, Virginia in the fall of 2010. After graduating in 2014 with a degree in neuroscience, she shifted her base to California. She now works as a Manager, Product Development for a pet health and wellness company called Petco.

Where is Kelli Brooke Tomashoff Now?

Kelli attended the Birch Wathen Lenox School on the Upper East Side of New York City and she wasn’t much interested in studies. Instead, her primary focus throughout her teen years was her future career as a singer. She lived with her teenage elder brother in an apartment in NY City while her parents lived in The Hamptons. She had an incredible voice and was quite a talented singer. She even hired an elite vocal coach to improve herself and her chances of beginning her singing journey.

Kelli released her first single called “Gave Up On Love” in 2011, and it did great among the public, garnering her a spot on Billboard’s Breakout Hot Dance Club chart. However, since she hasn’t released a new song since then, it is tough to say if she has continued her journey as a singer.

Where is Sebastian Oppenheim Now?

Sebastian appeared as a sophomore at Ross School in East Hampton, New York, whose father, Jeff Oppenheim, is a theater and film director, producer, and writer. Sebastian was only focused on one thing throughout his time on the show, dating girls. Dating and hooking up was all he talked about and did, apart from school and discussing the same with his friends.

Sebastian later graduated from the College of Charleston in South Carolina in 2015, where he majored in International Relations with a focus on Africa. He also interned for ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ in 2013 and now works as a Head of Real Estate at Rove Travels in NYC. He is now also well settled in his married life with media personality, Skyler Bouchard, since 2019.

Where is Taylor DiGiovanni Now?

Taylor was the only cast member who attended a public high school, Stuyvesant High School, in Battery Park City, New York. However, after the show, she transferred to City-As-School in the city, which was an alternative public high school. Taylor seemed quite conscious of her different high school and constantly tried to blend in and up her social status with the others. She also faced a love-triangle situation with the other boys, but she did manage to stand her ground and stay true to her feelings. Taylor, has, however, since then, maintained a private life and does not share her personal life details on any platform.

Thus, all the cast members of the show seem to have moved on pretty well into their adult lives. Thus, we only wish them a more fulfilled and happy life in their futures ahead.

