Oasis Ending Explained: Who Kidnapped Celia? Is She Found?

Created by Ramón Campos, Netflix’s ‘Oasis’ is a Spanish-language mystery thriller series that takes place almost entirely in the confines of the titular luxury resort. When Dani comes here with his family, desperately hoping for a change of pace, he finds genuine companionship in the form of Celia, the daughter of the resort’s owner. However, two nights later, Celia goes missing, and every interpersonal dynamic in the story is sent spiraling soon thereafter. Refusing to give up without a fight, Dani then teams up with Celia’s best friend, Helena, to search every nook and cranny of the resort, which turns out to be hiding a lot more secrets than anyone could have known on first glance. By the end of season 1, many of these secrets come to life, forcing Dani and his new friends to confront the bittersweet realities of life. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Oasis Plot Recap

‘Oasis’ begins with a series of images of joy and partying, as a young man named Dani fondly, yet forebodingly, talks about how transient good times can be. From there, the scene cuts to a girl trying to hide from a hooded figure, only to fail and get knocked out. This girl is revealed to be Celia, who works at the luxury resort known as the Oasis Infinity, and also happens to be the owner’s daughter. The story then dials back to two days ago, when Dani first entered the resort with his family, including his half-sister, Sofia. Almost instantly, they separate into two camps, with Sofia befriending a group of rich youngsters, and Dani bonding with Celia and soon meeting her tight-knit friend circle.

Celia’s best friend, Helena, wishes to join med school and is generally wary of rich people, which makes it quite hard for Dani to sync up with her at first. Before long, however, he gels right in with the group and even briefly fights off the rich youngsters who try to toy with them. Things start to go seriously wrong the next morning, when Helena wakes up with no memory of what happened last night. With signs of being showered without her consent, Helena suspects that something worse might have happened, and the CCTV footage reveals her exiting the resort’s basement. Not long after she, Dani, and Celia sneak in to check it out, though, Celia ends up missing, and the entire resort is put into lockdown. Inspector Ortega and Sub-Inspector Gines are tasked with solving the case, but soon realize that their leads run thin.

Convinced that the police are not giving the investigation their all, Dani and Helena try to take on the case themselves. Before long, they are able to retrieve Celia’s phone from the pool and also trace down a series of mysterious cigarette stubs to a mysterious compartment in the basement, where Celia was briefly kept. However, the same hooded figure from before returns, trapping them in there, until Helena risks their lives to escape via the vents and call for help. When Jaen, their friend, is arrested for selling drugs in the resort, Inspector Ortega suspects that he might have something to do with the disappearance case. However, Jaen is able to cryptically drive Helena up to the terrace, where she finds proof that the resort’s higher-ups have been working with someone in the police to traffic drugs, and might be the ones who kidnapped Celia.

Oasis Ending: Is Celia Rescued? Who Kidnapped Her?

At the end of ‘Oasis,’ it is revealed that Celia was kidnapped by Inspector Ortega, who has been secretly running a drug racket with Luis, Celia’s father, this entire time. It all tracks back to the moment Celia recognized the necklace in the basement and stormed off, and though we are initially led to suspect her mother’s involvement in all of this, the necklace actually belongs to Luis. It doesn’t take Celia long to figure out that her father is involved in something illegal, and when confronted, he gives up the farce almost instantly. Inside the basement lies an elaborate network of smuggling drugs through the Oasis Infinity’s showpiece collections, and though Luis shows all of this to Celia with good intentions, it is nonetheless ill-timed and brings him face-to-face with Ortega.

Realizing that Celia will almost certainly go to the police, Ortega jumps into action, kidnapping her and silencing Luis for the night. From the next day, she begins a carefully orchestrated charade, misdirecting the police while keeping the entire situation right under her thumb. Even before the reveal, though, there are two scenes in particular that foreshadow her being the culprit. The first is when she tries to hurriedly get Jaen behind bars, even when the proof is sparse. Later, she claims that Dani and Helena’s discovery of the secret basement floor impedes the investigation. Sub-Inspector Gines is perhaps the only person who is suspicious of Ortega from the start, and when Celia’s hair is found inside his car, that suspicion gets all but confirmed.

Though Gines doesn’t protest the discovery of planted evidence in his car, he seems to be preparing for a counterattack in secret. The breakthrough comes when Dani and Helena realize the mysterious cigarettes belong to Ortega, and that Luis has been covering for her this entire time. The final showdown takes place far away from the resort, with Ortega baiting Luis to a cliffside with the express purpose of framing his and Celia’s deaths as a murder-suicide. However, Dani and Helena stop Ortega seconds before that can happen, and draw out the fight long enough for the police to arrive. As Celia gets rescued at last, the evidence against Ortega proves to be overwhelming, and she is nabbed by none other than Gines, bringing things full circle.

What Happens to Luis? Will He Get Arrested?

While Ortega knocks out Luis before putting him back behind the wheel and nearly pushes him off the cliff, the final sequence confirms that Luis is injured but alive. However, this also means that he can now be held accountable for co-conspiring with Ortega, not only in the kidnapping case, but also in creating a drug empire right under everyone’s noses. In retrospect, all the doubts cast around Celia’s mother turn out to be a red herring, as while she may have had a vague idea of the drugs, Celia’s kidnapping is all on Luis. To be fair, a fear of being arrested is not the only thing that stops Luis from going to the cops, as there is a very real chance of Ortega actually killing Celia for revenge. A fate like that almost pans out, but Dani and Helena’s timely intervention ultimately saves not one, but two lives.

After being rescued from his car, Luis regains consciousness for just long enough to see his daughter alive and on her feet before he is presumably taken in by the police. Given that he can make a case for being blackmailed by Ortega this entire time, Luis will likely not face any charges for keeping shut about his daughter’s whereabouts. However, he will still have to answer for the drug network he built alongside Ortega. Throughout the season, Gines has been looking for the source of the drug crisis that seems to have swept through the entire resort, and while Jaen is let go, his boss will most likely not have an easy time behind bars. On some level, this becomes karmic punishment for Luis, who has neglected his daughter his entire life, even in the moments she needed him the most.

Who Will Dani End up With: Celia or Helena?

Though ‘Oasis’ ships Dani with both Celia and Helena throughout its first season, in the end, we hardly get a clear answer as to who he will end up with. That uncertainty is even visualized in the final scene of the episode, where Dani jumps into the pool and finds himself staring at both Celia and Helena, struggling to choose between either side of the pool, and ultimately smiling to himself. While this may mean that he has already made the choice in his mind, and we just aren’t made privy to it yet, chances are that the smile actually means that he is simply overjoyed to have his best friends back and in high spirits. That said, over the course of the season, he very clearly develops a deeper relationship with Helena than Celia, and thus, we are still left with a unique conundrum with no easy answers.

When it comes to Dani and Celia, the bond is quite organic in nature and largely stems from how they are both children of extremely wealthy parents who still don’t seem to fit in with that high society lifestyle. When the two share their secrets with each other, it is a moment of genuine trust building and intimacy, which cannot be replicated by Dani and Helena’s relationship. To begin with, the two of them come together out of a shared interest in looking for Celia, and while they have their share of emotional bonding and catharsis, there’s not a lot of ground to relate to after Celia is rescued.

To top it all off, Jaen explicitly asks Helena if she wants Dani for herself, or for him to be with Celia, and she clearly favors the latter option. However, there’s a good chance that she’s being self-sacrificial for the sake of her best friend, as always. For Dani, the golden moment with Celia might have passed already, as it’s also apparent that he is infatuated with Helena and seems genuinely interested in deepening his bond with her. That isn’t enough to confirm their relationship, however, and for now, fans will have to pick sides.

Is Oliver Using Laura? What is His Goal?

While Oliver and Laura also get their happy ending in the season finale, it is soon revealed to be a farce, one carefully engineered by Oliver with the sole purpose of getting his partner’s wealth. In a rather cynical turn of events, the words of Laura’s abuela ring truer than ever, as Oliver has been manipulating her this entire time with a fake love story. This becomes clear when he leans in to kiss the receptionist who gave him the code, clearly showing that he wasn’t faithful to Laura to begin with. However, the receptionist turns him down, exclaiming that she’d prefer to be rewarded with money, of which he will have a steady supply soon. As it turns out, the rumors Laura heard about Oliver are true, and he really was fired from his last job for trying to seduce rich girls.

Oliver’s trick this time is likely the same as it’s always been, and it involves convincing Laura that she’s somehow special, or different from the other girls he’s interacted with. Where his plan truly works, however, is in making Laura’s abuela feel the same way, in an altogether different sense. After discovering her medical test results, he intentionally hides them from Laura and confronts her grandmother directly instead, at once showing a willingness to be on her side and building pressure on her to favor him. At the end, he manages to convince her as well, and Laura gets her lifelong dream of having a free love story fulfilled. This is only half of the complete picture, however, as Oliver’s plan seems to be to slowly drain Laura of all her resources, before potentially breaking things off. Whether she is able to sense this coming can determine a lot of how her future plays out.

Did Jon Always Know About Leo and Felipe?

Much like in the case of Oliver, ‘Oasis’ also rewires our understanding of Felipe’s son, Jon, with a final twist. As Leo lies asleep in his bed, presumably after the two of them have sex, we see Jon air-drying his photographs in the wet-room, and one of the photos clearly shows Felipe flirting with Leo. Given Jon’s complete non-reaction to this, it appears that he’s already known the truth for quite some time and has been intentionally hiding it from both his father and Leo, for reasons we don’t quite know yet. While this is a sinister move in and of itself, one possible explanation takes things up another notch.

It is possible that Jon is playing oblivious so as to kill two birds with one stone, simultaneously framing Felipe as having an affair with Maca, while retaining his relationship with Leo. Earlier in the season, Jon talks about hating his father’s arrogance and neglect toward his family, which seems to be a recurring theme among the families involved. With this lie, however, he is able to convince his mother to separate from Felipe, which gives him complete freedom to pursue a relationship with Leo. While Jon has been framed as the underdog when it comes to love stories, it might be that he has been concocting plans of his own. Leo, by not revealing the truth about Felipe to his son, seems to have only complicated her own fate.

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