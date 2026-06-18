Oasis Season 2: Will it Happen?

Created by Ramón Campos, Netflix’s ‘Oasis’ begins with a dreamy summer at the eponymous luxury resort, only for things to take a sharp turn when police step in to lockdown the entire site. As it turns out, the owner’s daughter, Celia, has gone missing, and with the police hardly doing anything of value, her best friend, Helena, decides to team up with a new guest and friend, Dani, to solve the crime. By the end of this Spanish-language mystery thriller series, the kidnapper is revealed to be none other than Inspector Ortega, the police officer in charge of the investigation. After Dani and Helena manage to stop her before she can kill Celia and her father, peace is restored to the resort, at least for a brief bit. As of writing, Netflix has yet to give any updates about any potential sequels to the show, and while there isn’t much of a case left to crack, fans are still curious to know if the show’s many complicated relationships will be taken up for a second season.

Oasis Season 2 is Unlikely to Happen as the Main Mystery is Already Solved

With season 1 of ‘Oasis’ wrapping up its central mystery, there have to be quite a lot of adjustments to the plot before we can even begin to conceptualize a second season. To begin with, there is no real reason for the guest families to stick around after the holiday season, especially after the nightmares that have already unfolded in the days prior. While a case can be made for Dani staying back to work at the hotel, that still leaves out a huge chunk of the cast. Second of all, without Celia’s kidnapping, there is no binding force to the plot left, and all we would have in a hypothetical continuation is a series of vaguely connected interpersonal arcs, which do not seem to be working towards any grand theme or narrative.

However, while there might not be a lot of story material for a potential second season at hand, the series can pivot to a unique direction, specifically by introducing a brand new cast and mystery. We see this happen in one of the most popular resort-themed shows, ‘White Lotus,’ which started out as a mini-series before being greenlit for sequels, each of which takes place in a different setting. For ‘Oasis,’ the writers can keep the iconic hotel as its base, while taking on entirely new journeys, as doing that also creates room for Celia, Helena, Jaen, and Oliver’s stories to continue. However, as of writing, neither Netflix nor the creative team has expanded on the possibility of a sequel, and any progress on that front likely depends on how much the show resonates with audiences all over the world.

A Potential Oasis Season 2 Can Turn Jon and Oliver Into Villains

While the very structure of ‘Oasis’ makes a second season difficult to conceive of, there are still some plot threads that deserve more attention. At the top of that list is Dani’s love triangle with Celia and Helena, as what we get at the end of season 1 can hardly be called a definitive conclusion. Dani’s relationship with both the two best friends has two completely different origins, highpoints, and lowpoints, and it really feels like the question can only be taken seriously after the kidnapping arc is over. A similar plot thread seems to be developing at the other end of the resort, with Sofia and Maca bonding over how done they are with Pablo. Curiously enough, their final scene almost teases a romantic development in and of itself, and while it might just be a moment of solidarity, Sofia and Maca do seem to be a perfect pair in many ways.

If there’s one story beat that can potentially shift the show’s genre from rom-com back to thriller, it’s Jon’s turbulent relationship with his father. Though he seems to have bought the lie about Felipe and Maca at first, the ending reveals a whole other dimension to all of this. Jon secretly knows about Leo and Felipe’s brief affair, and may very well be maneuvering it to his benefit. Something similar is going on with Oliver, who is revealed to be a manipulator who’s convinced Laura that their love is real. Eager to get his hands on her wealth, Oliver might just become the future antagonist of this tale, and all of it depends on whether the show is greenlit for a sequel. Given how the plot has had them in a reactionary role more often than not, a potential second season can easily flip the script and let the show add shade of gray to its palette.

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