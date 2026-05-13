Off Campus Ending Explained: Do Garrett and Hannah End Up Together?

Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus’ follows two people from different worlds who are brought together by an unexpected series of circumstances. Garrett is the star hockey player with a famous last name, while Hannah is a music major trying to find a way to stay in college after losing her scholarship. A mutually beneficial deal brings them together, but as they get to know each other, they realize they might be made for one another. While falling in love is easy, staying together, especially with the baggage of their pasts, is not. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Off Campus Plot Synopsis

Hannah is a talented girl with a bright future in music, but she can attend Briar University only if she secures a scholarship. In the meantime, she has to find a way to make ends meet, so she works at a bar called Malone’s. There, she falls for a musician named Justin, who feels entirely out of her league. Meanwhile, Garrett is trying to keep up with his academics while juggling the pressure of being the captain of a highly competitive hockey team. When he sees how well Hannah is doing in her academics, he asks for her help. At first, he offers her money in return, but when he discovers her infatuation with Justin, he decides to help her get the guy.

He comes up with the idea of being in a fake relationship, though it must look real to everyone around them. This is how they can get Justin to be interested in her. The plan is to build the facade of a relationship, only to break it, so that Justin can swoop in and pick up the pieces. However, as they get to know each other, their feelings grow until Justin is removed from the equation. Eventually, Hannah opens up to Garrett about her trauma, while he tells her about his abusive father. While they try to move ahead together, they have some issues to resolve on their own. Meanwhile, their friends juggle complicated relationships of their own.

Do Hannah and Garrett End Up Together?

What seemed like a perfect romance for Hannah and Garrett comes to an abrupt end when Garrett’s anger gets the best of him. Previously, Hannah had told him about a guy spiking her drink at a party and sexually assaulting her. She didn’t tell him the guy’s name, but she did mention that he was a star hockey player and the son of the town’s mayor, which meant he escaped accountability. She mentions she is from Indiana, and because no proof was found against the crime, no one believed her. The guy and his family turned the narrative around, portraying her as a liar. Hannah’s whole family had to pay the price for this, which is why she prefers not to go back home, where she has no friends.

Garrett knows how traumatic the whole thing continues to be for Hannah, which is why he loses his cool when he comes face-to-face with the guy who did this to her. As the championship matches begin, Garrett’s team faces its most powerful rival, the Indiana team led by Aaron Delaney. Garrett and his team already hate him, particularly because of the violence he and his team have gotten too involved in on the field. Still, Garrett’s team takes the lead, but then Aaron notices Garrett with Hannah. To rile him up, Aaron calls Hannah a liar, which leads Garrett to the realization that he is the one who assaulted her.

This leads Garrett to beat him up, and while he says he did this for Hannah, she is not happy about his display of violence. She worries that, once again, telling someone about what happened to her has ruined their life, but Garrett takes it the wrong way. He interprets it as her getting scared of his violent side, which convinces him that he will turn out like his father. He doesn’t want to put Hannah through that, believing that she deserves to be with someone better. So, he breaks up with her, leaving her heartbroken and confused.

From here, Hannah and Garrett stay apart, but anyone who knows them can see they are made for each other. Eventually, Allie and Dean make sure their friends understand how precious their relationship is. When Allie learns that Hannah will perform at Pop Showcase, she tells Dean to bring Garrett, no matter what. At first, Garrett thinks Hannah wouldn’t want him there, but his friends convince him otherwise. Sure enough, she is ecstatic to see him in the crowd. And when the performance is done, Garrett asks her to give him another chance, and she happily agrees to do it.

Does Hannah Win Pop Showcase? Does She Get the Scholarship?

One reason Hannah agrees to tutor Garrett is that he offers to pay her, in addition to helping her get Justin. The money is important to her because she has lost her scholarship due to the university’s budget cuts. Now, if she wishes to stay for another semester, she either has to pay the full fee or get another scholarship. Hannah could tell her parents and get the money, but she doesn’t want to put additional financial pressure on them. This is because she feels guilty for having ruined their lives due to the sexual assault. Eventually, she comes clean to her parents, and her mother assures her they will find a way to pay the fee. More importantly, she tells Hannah not to blame herself, because all that happened can only be blamed on the guy who committed the crime. It is not on her.

This shows that Hannah has her parents’ support, and she doesn’t necessarily need to worry about getting a scholarship. By this time, the song with Justin has fallen apart, and the deadline to finish it for Pop Showcase has passed. Still, once her mind is a bit clearer, especially after she talks to Allie about the assault, the song flows out of her. As her teacher had advised, this is when the song’s true essence comes out, and even she can feel it. Now that she has the song, she wishes to present it to the world, so she decides to attend the showcase. Winning or losing is no longer her concern. She just wants to present her art and be seen for it. Fortunately, her teacher had more faith in her than she did, and he never really crossed her name off the list.

Hannah presents her song with a confidence that she’d been lacking all this time. Her friends in the crowd also motivate her, and the song is a triumph. She doesn’t win first place, though. It goes to another girl, which means Hannah no longer has a scholarship. But, as mentioned before, this is not a problem for her because her parents have assured her they will sort out the fee issue. Hannah did, however, place second, which means she is on the right path and should continue writing more songs. She also gets a paid internship, which means she can carry some of the financial burden she never wanted to put on her parents. All in all, it is a win for her, and that’s what counts in the end.

Will Garrett Leave Hockey?

While Hannah struggles with writer’s block, Garrett struggles to know what he really wants. While he has a promising career in hockey and he is great at it, he doesn’t know if this is what he wants or if he’s doing it because that’s what his father wanted. He suffers this dilemma throughout the season, but it becomes particularly pronounced after his coach calls him out on it. By this time, Garrett has been suspended for beating up Aaron Delaney. Not only this, his past rule-breaking has caught up with him, leading his team to lose all their winning points in the season. This means that the team either needs to win or tie all the games they play.

While Garrett feels guilty for this, his coach has a bigger question for him. He doesn’t want to coach violent players like Delaney. So, Garrett must decide what kind of player he wants to be. More importantly, he must know what exactly he is playing for. Having fought with his team and friends and having broken up with Hannah, Garrett has no one left to talk about it with. As he ponders the question, he returns to the rink, where he spends hours skating on the ice and wondering what he really wants. When Hannah finds out, she talks to him as a friend. This is when he confesses he is thinking about quitting hockey altogether. He reiterates what the coach said, while also repeating the thing he’d already talked to Hannah about.

He doesn’t want to keep playing because his father wants him to or because that’s what’s expected of him. He doesn’t know if he likes hockey. Hannah understands his dilemma, but she also points out that his love for the game brings him to the rink to ponder this question. It is because he loves the place, the game, and his team that it has become a comfortable place for him. He could have gone anywhere else to think about this, but he came to the rink because this is where he feels at home. So, it is unfair to say that he’s into the game only because of his father. His own love for the game is mixed into whatever complicated feelings he has in his heart.

She leaves him with these words, and they resonate with him. Later, he attends the game from the crowd, and as he watches his friends and teammates play, he realizes that this is what has mattered to him all along. He also sees a kid with his father in the crowd. The kid is wearing Garrett’s jersey, which again shows that there is more to the Graham name than just his father. Garrett can still leave his own mark and make the game more than just his father’s expectations of him. This shows that, while he will not play the next couple of games, he will return to the field once the suspension lifts. He is not done with hockey yet.

Do Dean and Allie End Up Together? Who did Allie Sleep With?

Apart from the drama of Garrett and Hannah’s relationship, ‘Off Campus’ also focuses on the complicated romance between Dean and Allie. The season begins with Allie in a discontented relationship with Sean. They have broken up and gotten back together so many times that when she breaks up with him, he is not too concerned. He believes she will call him 36 hours later to ask him to get back together. And that’s exactly what would have happened, had Allie not crossed paths with Dean. Before the breakup, he gave her his number so she could call him when she was no longer with Sean.

So, after the breakup, when Allie gets the urge to call Sean, she calls Dean instead. This leads to a whirlwind romance, but then, Allie realizes that she has jumped from one relationship into another. In an attempt to break the pattern, Allie tells Dean that they should sleep with people. She calls it an assignment that they need to do to prove that things are nothing but casual between them. However, the experiment makes Dean realize that he wants to be with Allie, and after the game and the Pop Showcase, he finds her to tell her exactly that.

Things would have gone well in an ideal situation, but hearing Dean say all these things makes Allie panic. She tells him that she did complete the assignment of sleeping with someone else. While this hurts Dean, they could have probably gotten past it, given that Dean had agreed to the terms at the time. What makes it worse is when the guy Allie slept with walks into the bar and turns out to be someone Dean knows and hates. When Allie proposed the assignment, she thought about sleeping with someone she would never see again. The guy with the fake name from ‘Glee’ seemed perfect for it.

But then, he walks into the bar and his real name turns out to be Hunter Davenport. It is not clear exactly how he is connected to Dean, but given how they are immediately at each other’s throats, it seems something pretty serious went down between them. Of course, Allie didn’t know about it when she slept with Hunter, but things with Dean are much more complicated now. This is especially true after Logan invited Hunter to be part of the team because Garrett cannot play anymore. This means that Hunter is going to stick around for a while, and Allie is stuck in a love triangle with him and Dean.

Read More: Where is Prime Video’s Off Campus Filmed?