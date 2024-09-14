Officer Black Belt: Is the Netflix Movie Inspired By a True Story?

The Korean action movie, ‘Officer Black Belt,’ follows Lee Jung-do, a delivery boy for a fried chicken shop, who only loves to do things he deems fun. Despite holding black belts across taekwondo, judo, and kendo, Jung-do spends most of his time gaming with his friends. One night, after coming across a fight between a police officer and a thug, Jung-do steps in to subdue the attacker using his impressive martial arts skills. Subsequently, he is offered a job as a martial arts officer at the parole and probation office by director Kim Sun-min, a role he picks up with the hope of finding a new purpose in life.

Directed by Kim Joo-hwan, the Netflix movie dives into a slick combat-fueled drama about life, battles with despicable criminals, and a tale of discovery. Although Lee Jung-do takes on his new role as a probation officer with a carefree attitude, he soon realizes the impact of his actions and the far-reaching consequences of his job. The film digs into the mysteries of what makes people happy, marrying it with a sense of humor to never let the darkness overpower the story. Therefore, its relatable themes and a yearning protagonist make it an entertaining flick of action and emotion, prompting questions regarding its inspirations.

Officer Black Belt Explores the Real Lives of Probation Officers

Originally titled ‘Mudosilmugwan,’ ‘Officer Black Belt’ is an original story crafted by writer and director Kim Joo-hwan. The movie examines the day-to-day exploits of probation officers who track high-risk repeat offenders around the clock using electronic bracelets. The inspiration for the story came to the director after he witnessed a person in his neighborhood wearing an ankle bracelet. Subsequently, he learned more about the world inhabited by these probation officers throughout the development of the story. In reality, South Korean martial arts officers often partner up with probation officers whenever they have to deal with difficult situations, a practice that has been followed since the inception of electronic monitoring devices for tracking dangerous individuals.

In a press event for the film, actors Kim Woo-bin and Kim Song-kyun revealed that they were unaware of a lot of the ins and outs of probation work. However, they learned about the world through the story and also consulted real professionals to get a feel for everything. Kim Sung-kyun, who plays Kim Sun-min, said, “I didn’t know about probation officers and martial arts officers. I learned about them through the film. I initially thought they were rigid and heavy professions. Meeting them in person, I realized that wasn’t entirely true.” Kim Woo-bin added to that sentiment by saying, “For the film, actor Kim Sung-kyun and I met with actual martial arts officers. They’ve always been around us, doing difficult and admirable work. I approached the filming with gratitude towards them.”

While watching probation officers at work, the actors were amazed by their versatility and ability to perform not just as law enforcers but also as mentors and motivators. “To protect citizens, they sometimes scold them like older brothers, sometimes coax them and sometimes respond firmly when necessary. I focused on their humane aspects,” Kim Sung-kyun said. In many ways, the more the actors and filmmakers learned about the behind-the-scenes processes, the more they realized the heart of the narrative: compassion. Director Kim Joo-hwan wanted to shine a spotlight on the impressive work done by the unsung heroes, offering a note of hope for the watching audience. “Compassion is disappearing from the world. We made this film to show that there are people doing good for others,” he summed up.

The Central Duo are the Eyes and Ears of Officer Black Belt

Throughout the narrative, Lee Jung-do and Kim Sun-min’s partnership is central to everything that happens. As such, Kim Woo-bin, who plays the former, was struck by the rigors of portraying a full-fledged martial arts pro. He also highlighted that his character’s growth throughout the story from someone drifting aimlessly to finding renewed purpose as an officer of the law is something many would connect with. “I was intrigued by my character’s journey—from someone who used to just hang out with his friends to someone who finds meaning and duty in his new role. I hope the audience connects with that change,” he said. To embody his character’s intimidating physical profile and skills, the actor went through martial arts training and gained around 8 kg in body weight.

However, both Kim Woo-bin and Kim Song-kyun found it invigorating to leap into a world that not many were privy to. The latter’s character, Kim Sun-min, is a veteran probation officer who guides the protagonist on his path while dealing with other challenges. “I’ve always admired the vibrant, well-crafted storytelling in Director Kim’s previous works, so I was excited to join this movie,” Kim Song-kyun said. “I was also looking forward to working with Kim Woo-bin.” The actor stated that after visiting a probation office and seeing the guidance and support officers provide on a daily basis, he wished to mirror that in his portrayal as authentically as possible.

In conclusion, the nitty-gritty of the movie is rooted in the work done by real probation officers in South Korea. Although the film has its forays into hard-hitting action scenes full of blood and grit, it is ultimately a heartful portrayal of the real heroes in society and the uplifting work they do to provide solace to victims of heinous crimes.

