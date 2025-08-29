Outlander Blood of My Blood Episode 5 Recap: Needfire

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ continues to unravel the story of two pairs of star-crossed lovers, one kept apart by their families’ rivalries and the other by a hefty dose of misfortune. Yet, in episode 5, titled ‘Needfire,’ the embers of hope burn in the light of the keenly awaited Beltane festival. Unfortunately, even the revelrous night fails to bring time-traveling Henry and Julia together. Instead, the latter finds herself still trapped in Castle Leathers, looking forward to a night of divination and betrayal. Meanwhile, Brian manages to make good on his promise and meets Ellen, the love of his life, and the coincidental daughter of his father’s sworn enemy. Yet, the couple continues to surrender themselves to the passions of their romance despite the numerous obstacles in their path. However, as their secret is inadvertently revealed to another, one can’t help but wonder where this whirlwind connection is bound to take the lovers. SPOILERS AHEAD!

A Seer Forecasts the Future of Julia’s Child

On the morning of Beltane, Julia is eager to leave Castle Leathers under the cover of Brian’s company. In turn, the promise of meeting Ellen keeps the latter willing to face any consequence that comes from overlooking his father’s wishes. Nonetheless, moments before they can leave, the duo is interrupted by Davina, the house’s head maidservant. In trying to ensure Julia doesn’t leave the premises, she reveals that Lord Lovat has invited a seer to look into the future of the woman’s baby. Even though Julia knows that the baby is not really Lovat’s, she can’t risk revealing the truth about her ruse to Brian. Consequently, the latter believes he has been double-crossed and refuses to take the woman with him to the festival, insisting that the baby has to stay with his family. Thus, Julia is bound to Castle Leathers. Worse yet, Henry does make an appearance at Beltane in the hopes of finding his wife again.

Alas, the luckless lovers miss each other once again. Instead of a reunion, the expecting mother has to put up with a divinity session held by Lovat’s seer, Maisri, who prefers to visit when the veil between worlds is the thinnest. The woman foretells Lovat’s future, asserting that his return to power is imminent. However, more intriguingly, she also predicts that the child in Julia’s womb, a boy, is destined for a higher purpose, one wherein he would unite the clans under one banner. Although the Lord remains overjoyed at the divination, Davina seeks to calm his enthusiasm later in the evening. In a surprising twist, the woman, who has been helpful to Julia thus far, betrays her trust and sows seeds of doubt against her in Lovat’s mind. Still, for now, the latter seems content to remain unactionable even when faced with the possibility that Julia might have lied about the nature of her pregnancy.

Brian and Ellen Reunite at the Beltane Festival

When Ellen arrives at Beltane with both Ned and her sister, Jocasta, as her chaperones, she has a strict role to play. The festival is meant to offer an opportunity for connection between her and Malcolm Grant, her betrothed. Therefore, Ned advises her against any reckless behavior before promptly leaving her alone in Jocasta’s company. Initially, the young MacKenzie heir has no choice but to entertain the company of the not-unpleasant Malcolm. The duo takes part in the dance that is meant to decide the May Queen for the festival. To her surprise, Brian manages to weasel his way into the group dance, allowing the lovers moments of privacy in which they set up a time and place for their meeting. Yet, at the end, when Ellen is crowned the May Queen and has to choose her King, she inevitably chooses her betrothed.

Even so, afterward, Ellen manages to engage Malcolm in other affairs, allowing her a moment of respite. Similarly, despite Jocasta’s clear grudge against her, she convinces her sister to let her have an evening of freedom in exchange for her own discretion. As such, the young woman is finally able to slip away and meet up with her lover in an abandoned castle in the mountains. Beltane is meant to be a night of celebration where even the worst of one’s indiscretions are spared, undoing every sin. Therefore, when the couple is no longer able to deny their passion for each other, they end up spending the evening together, surrendering themselves to one another. The moment remains a unique instance of liberation for Ellen, who is powerless in making other choices in her life. Still, when presented with the opportunity, she is happy to wholeheartedly choose Brian, even if she has to return to her duties to the MacKenzie clan afterward.

Murtagh Drowns His Sorrows in Ale and Unwise Company

While Ellen and Brian remain discreet and careful about their romantic tryst in the mountains, a third party manages to get a glimpse of their evident love. Murtagh, who has been sour-mouthed the entire festival at the realization that he has no real chance with the MacKenzie heir, accidentally stumbles across the couple. He leaves just as quickly, leaving the lovers oblivious to his brief presence. Yet, the memory stays with him as a reminder of his cousin’s betrayal. Brian has known about Murtagh’s infatuation with Ellen for a long time now. In fact, he had agreed to support his ill-advised pursuit of the woman at the festival.

For the same reason, Murtagh is predictably heartbroken to learn about Brian’s affair with Ellen. In the aftermath, he continues chasing his sorrows at the bottom of a cup and manages to get into a fight with one of Malcolm’s men. Beaten and bruised, he stumbles into a tent, where Jocasta inevitably follows. The woman has evidently been charmed by the man for some time now. Furthermore, it seems that she is trapped in a loveless marriage, which makes her even more drawn to Murtagh. As a result, the two end up sharing a passionate kiss that could have turned into something more had the latter not muttered Ellen’s name in the process. Thus, as the night ends, Murtagh spreads his heartbreak to Jocasta.

