Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2 Episode 7 Recap: Heart of the Highlands

In ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 Episode 7, some old relationships are severed while other new ones are formed in stolen moments. Brian, Murtagh, and Dougal’s return to Leoch proves to be a charged affair. The War Chief has to reckon with the impact of his reckless actions. On the other hand, the Fraser heir reunites with Ellen only to learn of the unimaginable slight that has happened against his lover at the hands of his own father. This sends a vengeful Brian straight to Leathers, where he plans to confront Lord Lovat once and for all. At the castle, Julia finds some solace in the routinely exchanged letters between her and Henry. The Grants’ bladier himself finds the perfect opportunity to slip away for a personal expedition involving the procurement of some valuable gemstones. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dougal’s Homecoming is a Tense Affair

Castle Leoch is shrouded in grief and mourning in the aftermath of the taxing battle against the redcoats. Worse yet, the palace is bracing for news of the death of their War Chief, Dougal, whose unwise expedition prevented him from returning with the rest of the men. However, thanks to the stubbornness of two of their Fraser allies, the MacKenzie heir makes it back home. Still, there’s a heavy weight attached to his return. Dougal’s life was put at risk because of his decision to go after the Crown forces despite the end of the Jacobite campaign. Thus, it was his inability to satiate his desire for more that pushed his family, including his wife, Maura, to consider the possibility of his death.

Consequently, even though Colum, like the others, is happy to see his brother alive, he also has many sharp words for him. While the Laird holds his tongue, his ensuing decision delivers a heavy blow to Dougal. Colum announces that his brother can no longer stay at Leoch for the castle’s safety as much as his own. The War Chief’s escape from Fort Williams is not a development that will go unnoticed by the Crown. Therefore, it’s likely the redcoats will soon come looking for him, and his family home will be the first place they will think to look. As such, it’s for the best if Dougal hides away at a nearby cabin for a while. Although the situation is reasonable, it naturally weighs on the younger brother.

Brian Rides Out to Leathers With a Vengeful Spirit

Brian might have once been an unwelcome party at Castle Leoch. However, after bravely rescuing Dougal, he turns into an instant ally. Thus, he is easily allowed to see Ellen, who is still recovering from her time at Castle Leathers. Once the young Fraser sees his lover, he realizes something terrible has happened. After learning about her miscarriage, the infertility potion, and Lovat’s involvement in the entire charade, Brian immediately rides out to his home. Ellen tries to follow after him, knowing him well enough to realize he plans to kill his father. Nonetheless, Jocasta holds her back, insisting that if the warrior has made up his mind, no one can stop him. At Leathers, the bastard son forgoes all courtesy and attacks Balloch to gain his father’s attention.

Initially, Lovat refuses to take him seriously and allows for a one-on-one confrontation. He reveals that he intentionally poisoned Ellen’s womb to ensure that the prophecy about his second son comes to pass. The fortunes claim that young William, whom Lovat knows as Simon, will one day sit upon the throne of England. However, in order for this to happen, he must be the last of his line. The Lord predicted that Brian would never leave his lover even if she became unable to give him any heirs. Thus, poisoning Ellen was his way to ensure that his illegitimate son doesn’t continue the family line.

However, in this plan, Lovat failed to account for Brian’s wrath. He assumed the younger Fraser would take the attack on his lover lying down. Nonetheless, as Brian pins his father to the wall with a dagger to his throat, he makes it clear that he has every intention of punishing the Lord for his cruelty. Ultimately, it’s Julia and Davina’s timely arrival on the scene that saves him from following through with his patricidal intentions. The two women talk him down by helping him realize that killing Lovat will only ensure Brian’s own imprisonment. This would take him away from Ellen and ruin any chances of them having a future together. Consequently, Brian finally decides to let Lovat live under one condition. He demands some of the Lord’s land for himself, so that he can build a home for himself and his lover, while banning his father from ever crossing the boundary.

Julia Receives Some Bad News Amidst Henry’s Amethyst Quest

The arrival of Margaret Grant, Mac’s sister, at the Grants estate gives Henry an unexpected opportunity to set out on a mission of his own. On her way over, the lady loses a precious necklace to redcoat patrols. As such, the bladier offers to try to retrieve the jewelry with the help of Archbug. However, the duo has no real intention of going on a goose chase after a necklace. Instead, they undertake an adventure to the mountains where Henry goes down a dangerous gorge to retrieve some amethysts. He believes that the crystals are needed to help Julia travel through the Craigh na Dun stones.

Nonetheless, little does he know, his wife learns a different, devastating truth from Seer Maisri. At Leathers, the fortune-teller returns to the Castle at Lovat’s orders. This leads to a tense confrontation between her and Julia. During this time, Maisri reveals that while William has the ability to travel through time, his mother is not blessed with the same gift. The only reason she was able to travel at all was that she was pregnant with him when she came across Craigh na Dun in the first place. As such, no gemstones can help Julia cross to the other side and return home to the 1920s.

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