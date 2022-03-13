Outlander Season 6 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

The second episode of Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander’ season 6 follows Jamie, who meets the leaders of the Cherokee community as the new Indian agent. When Cherokee leaders put forward a significant demand, Jamie’s conscience gets tested severely, leading him to consider the matter with the love of his life. The Christies settle in Fraser’s Ridge, especially Malva, who becomes the new assistant of Claire. The episode ends with a pivotal decision Jamie makes. If you are curious about the nuances of its ending, we have got you covered! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘Outlander’ season 6, titled ‘Allegiance,’ begins with Jamie’s meeting with the Cherokee leaders as the Indian agent of the British Crown. The leaders demand more weapons from the Crown, specifically guns. After much hesitance, Jamie agrees to consider their demand and leaves without making a definite decision. Back in Fraser’s Ridge, Claire attends to Marsali, who is getting prepared for the delivery of her and Fergus’ baby. From Marsali, she learns that Fergus is always away from her and the marriage isn’t on safe grounds. Claire also notices a bruise in Marsali’s hand and suspects that it is Fergus’ doing.

Claire also treats Thomas Christie, whose right palm needs an operation that cannot be done yet. Upon returning from the Cherokees, Jamie explains the predicament pertaining to their demand to Claire, who fails to direct him to a specific decision. When Major MacDonald visits him, Jamie refrains from informing him about the Cherokees’ demand. Ian questions him about the same, only for Jamie to explain the uncertainty regarding the Cherokees’ loyalty. Meanwhile, Roger becomes the temporary pastor of Christie’s church and officiates a funeral.

Marsali goes into labor. Claire gets worried about her health, which gradually worsens. She asks Jamie to find Fergus to be with Marsali during such a time. Roger ultimately finds Fergus and the latter makes Marsali happy with his presence. After considerable effort, Marsali delivers a baby boy, only for Fergus to find out that his son is a dwarf. Nevertheless, Marsali shares her love with the baby. Claire’s medical practices earn her accusations of witchcraft, only for Jamie to intervene in the predicament with Thomas Christie. Enraged, Christie goes home and releases his anger on Malva for spending her time with Claire.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 2 Ending: Does Jamie Accept the Cherokees’ Demand for Guns? Why Does He Change His Mind?

When the Cherokee leader demands guns from the British Crown, Jamie thinks about the dangers of yielding to such a demand. He starts to worry that whether arming them will backfire when they decide to hold the guns against himself and Fraser’s Ridge. After returning to his home, he expresses his dilemma to Claire. He explains that giving them weapons will lead them to the side of Loyalists, making them fight for the Crown against him when the war comes. On the other hand, rejecting guns to the Cherokees will make them side with the Rebels, only to have them by his side, lacking in resources to deal with the wrath of the war.

Ultimately, Jamie decides to reject the demand and he doesn’t even inform the Major about the same. However, Jamie remains conflicted. He realizes that the community will get doomed one way or the other, with or without the guns the Crown can offer. At that time, he encounters Ian’s reasoning, which changes his mind regarding the decision he made. When Ian learns from Brianna that the Cherokees’ lives will get severely affected even after the Revolutionary War and the Rebels’ victory, he pleads to Jamie to give them a fighting chance.

Ian’s words influence Jamie to ponder over the matter considerably. He realizes that the Cherokees deserve to defend and fight for their existence like himself. When he realizes the depth of Ian’s kinship and allegiance towards the Cherokees, Jamie perceives the importance of not ignoring the community’s interests. He writes a letter to Governor Milton, recommending giving guns and other weapons to the Cherokees. His dilemma pertaining to the affair comes to an end upon the understanding that the Cherokees are Ian’s family. When Ian fights for his family’s interests, Jamie decides to fight for Ian’s interests.

More than anyone, Jamie knows that he may regret his decision of accepting the Cherokees’ demand and recommending the same to Governor Milton. However, as a family man himself, he cannot ignore Ian’s allegiance to the Cherokees. Thus, he does what is under his authority to ensure that the Cherokees will have the guns to defend their lands and existence.

