Partly historical drama and partly time travel fantasy, ‘Outlander’ does not fail to inspire the audience. Developed by Ronald D. Moore based on the bestselling novel series by Diana Gabaldon of the same name, ‘Outlander’ spans two centuries to tell a tale of daring romance. The story revolves around Claire Randall, a wedded WWII nurse who gets transported back in time to meet a gallant highland Scottish clansman named Jamie Fraser. They embark upon a journey through world history getting readily involved in tumultuous epoch-making events such as Jacobite Revolution and American Revolutionary War.

The Starz original series has spawned five seasons so far, garnering an overwhelming response from fans and critics. Critics have been keen to point out the sheer uniqueness of the show, which is enhanced to near-perfection by its talented cast, a mesmerizing score, and lush Scottish landscapes. After the mind-bending ending of the fifth season, there has been a COVID-induced “droughtlander,” and fans are dying to see their favorite fantasy duo back on the screen. If you seek to know about the release date and other details regarding the upcoming sixth season of ‘Outlander,’ you may rely on us.

Outlander Season 6 Release Date

‘Outlander’ season 5 premiered on February 16, 2020, on Starz. The final episode of the season aired on May 10, 2020. The fifth season packs twelve episodes with runtimes ranging from fifty minutes to an hour.

Here’s what we know regarding the upcoming sixth season of ‘Outlander’. Starz officially announced on May 9, 2018, that the show would return for a fifth and sixth season. As there are eight books in the novel series, it’s the least fans could have asked for. Work on the season began on March 2020 while the fifth season was still rolling on TV. Sam Heughan who plays the central role of Jamie Fraser in the series confirmed the beginning of production in a short and sweet tweet.

We have started… Ep 1!!! So excited. But you’re going to love the rest of this season. https://t.co/Pd5dfBUHOW — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 22, 2020

However, the pandemic crisis slowed down numerous ongoing productions and the fate of ‘Outlander’ was no different. Thankfully in February 2021, Sam posted a BTS photo on Twitter stating they have resumed production on the series, which gave the followers some much-needed oxygen. Currently, production is underway in locations across the Scottish highlands.

In another development, the parent network has renewed the show for a seventh season. The network is yet to put a date to the premiere of the upcoming season. However, if the production is not further interrupted by unforeseeable circumstances, we hope ‘Outlander’ season 6 to premiere sometime in late 2021.

Outlander Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

In principal roles, Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) will retrieve his character alongside Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser). In other prominent roles, Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall), Graham McTavish (William MacKenzie), John Bell (Ian Fraser Murray), and Cesar Domboy (Claudel “Fergus” Fraser) are set to return in the season. However, David Berry who plays the role of Lord John Grey ceases to be a part of the show as he announced his exit in May 2020. However, there are some surprise castings as the Christie family is introduced in the season. Mark Lewis Jones will take up the role of Thomas Christie while Jessica Reynolds (Malva Christie) and Alexander Vlahos (Allan Christie) will be acting as the pair of siblings.

Outlander Season 6 Plot: What is it about?

The fifth season of ‘Outlander’ is based on ‘The Fiery Cross’ from Gabaldon’s original series. The series has always remained true to the source material, rarely shying away from depicting the more perverse aspects of history – and in a rare show where sex acts are often characterized by the feminine gaze, the final episode proves disturbing for many. In the finality of the fifth season, Claire is subjected to brutal torture and rape by the devilish Lionel Brown and his thugs, until Jamie, Roger, and the other clansmen reach the spot. In a blurry fight sequence, Lionel kicks the bucket, and Jamie attempts to return the body to his brother, Richard. Richard plans to get his revenge, Roger and Marsali are killed in the timeline, and Wendigo gets to know about Fraser’s gems.

The upcoming season 6 of ‘Outlander’ will be based on the sixth book in the original series, ‘A Breath of Snow and Ashes.’ While several plot points from the book are already put in place by season 5, the awaited season is expected to expand the storyline. The story will follow Frasers through the turbulent years preceding American Revolution. While Jamie will try to act on behalf of the crown, liberation would seem imminent. God willing, the sixth season is expected to showcase more sensual sex scenes and oscillations in linear time.

