Outlander Season 7 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

The seventh episode of Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander’ season 7, titled ‘A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers,’ follows the aftermath of Roger MacKenzie’s encounter with the man who has been hiding at Lallybroch, scaring his children. Roger lets his wife Brianna “Bree” Fraser MacKenzie know that the man is his relative. Rob Cameron gets closer to the MacKenzies but with a sinister plan in his mind. The British Army plans a surprise attack on the Rebels, leading James “Jamie” Fraser to the battlefield. The episode ends with startling developments and here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Outlander Season 7 Episode 7 Recap

‘A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers’ begins with Roger and Brianna confronting the man Roger discovers in the vicinity of their house. Roger reveals that the man is William “Buck” MacKenzie, his great-great-great-great-grandfather. Buck reveals that he inadvertently traveled to the future, only to get separated from his wife and son. Since he recognizes Roger, he ends up at Lallybroch. While the MacKenzies deal with Buck, Rob Cameron arrives at the place for an unplanned dinner. The couple ends up having a good time with Rob, who asks their permission to take Jemmy out for a movie night with his nephew, who is the boy’s classmate.

The British Army, under the leadership of Simon Fraser, plans to attack the Continental Army before the latter increases its strength. One of William Ransom’s superiors makes him his messenger, a role the young soldier detests. He meets Simon and expresses his desire to fight on the battleground rather than serve as a messenger. Simon permits him to take part in the impending battle against the Rebels. Jamie prepares for the battle after joining Daniel Morgan’s riflemen. Claire writes about the war in detail to her daughter Brianna. Buck wins the trust of Jemmy and Amanda, which makes the MacKenzies allow him to stay at Lallybroch.

To not leave Buck alone with her children, Brianna takes him to work, only for him to meet Rob. Buck then tells Roger that Rob has a “hot eye” for Brianna. Roger tells his relative that the latter died the same year he traveled to the future, which means he either didn’t return to the past or he got killed in the same after his return to the family. The British Army fights the Militia’s riflemen in the First Battle of Saratoga. William fights the rebels with anger and shock upon witnessing the death of his friend and fellow soldier Sandy Hammond. Although the British Army wins the same, William and Simon don’t take part in the celebrations upon losing several of their fellow soldiers.

Outlander Season 7 Episode 7 Ending: Is Jamie Dead?

The episode ends after the conclusion of the First Battle of Saratoga. On the battlefield, Jamie’s body lies motionless, among the dead bodies of several of his fellow soldiers. Although Jamie looks dead, he is seemingly alive. According to Diana Gabaldon’s ‘Outlander’ novels, which serve as the source texts of the series, Jamie doesn’t die in the Battle of Saratoga. He must be lying unconsciously on the battleground, yet to be found by fellow rebels. In the novels, Jamie continues to play a vital part in the Battle and even accidentally fires a gun at his son William, only for his hat to get shot.

After losing the first one, Jamie may fight the upcoming battles with more vigor. His accidental confrontation with William is expected to affect him deeply, especially since he has always wanted to avoid standing against his son on the battlefield. Having said that, Jamie may realize that the Revolutionary War is much more than himself and his son, which may motivate him to serve the Rebels with utmost commitment. But Jamie may not remain involved in the War for long.

In ‘An Echo in the Bone,’ the seventh book of the novel series, Jamie’s relative Simon gets killed. He takes the British soldier’s dead body to Scotland with Claire and Young Ian as well. With such pivotal developments yet to happen in the series, it is safe to say that Jamie is not dead.

Why Does Rob Kidnap Jemmy? Do They Travel to the Past?

After having dinner with Rob Cameron, the MacKenzies allow him to take Jemmy out for a movie night with the latter’s classmate. In the middle of the night, Amanda cries and informs her parents that the “bad man” has taken her brother away. Brianna calls Rob’s sister and learns that Jemmy was never there and Rob had been lying to them. Rob kidnaps Jemmy to make him reveal the location of the gold Jamie has hidden in the cave he used to visit with the little boy. Rob learns about the same from Roger’s journal, which he accidentally reads while attending the Gaelic class of the latter.

Rob then arrives in Lallybroch pretending to have dinner with the MacKenzies. In reality, he wants to read Jamie’s letters to learn more about the gold that’s hidden in a cave. When Amanda learns about the misfortune that befell her brother, she reveals to her parents that she saw Jemmy near the stones. Roger and Buck go to the stones to find out whether Rob and Jemmy are nearby. They discover Jemmy’s scarf at the place, which makes them wonder whether Rob has traveled to the past with Jemmy through the stones. Gabaldon’s ‘Outlander’ novels answer the same.

According to ‘An Echo in the Bone,’ the scarf is a diversion Rob creates to confuse Roger and Buck. In the novel, Roger and Buck believe that Rob went to the past with the former’s son and they travel through the stones. Rob, however, hasn’t traveled to the past. He leaves the scarf near the stones for Roger and Buck to vanish from the picture so that he can confront Brianna all alone. Rob locks up Jemmy at the tunnel where Brianna discovers a portal and confronts the latter to make her son reveal the gold’s location. Before the same happens, Jemmy vanishes upon entering the portal.

