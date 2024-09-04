Drew Haas: Where is the Outlast Season 2 Contestant Now?

‘Outlast’ season 2 wasted little time in introducing to us sixteen contestants who battled it out for a one million dollar cash prize in the oppressive winter of Alaska. To begin with, they split into teams of five, with Drew Haas being one of the first people to step forward and take up the leadership role. He picked a solid, well-rounded team with Drake Vliem, Sammy Norris, and Emily Johnston. He and Vliem got along splendidly from the start as both men are from Texas and had lighthearted fun. With Drew boldly taking on a leadership role with every opportunity presented to him, questions arise regarding the source of his drive and his current whereabouts.

Adventures in the Air and Discipline on the Ground: Drew Haas’s Dual Passions

Drew Haas is a Helicopter pilot, lifestyle coach, and entrepreneur from Hallettsville, Texas with a go-getter spirit. He pilots a Robinson R44 light helicopter for a variety of events, generally taking passengers over picturesque Texan landscapes, often on their first helicopter rides filled with wonder and awe. For thrill-seekers, he flies out for net gunning deer in Texas ranches, dipping in close to let the shooter have a clear angle to line up the shot. Such helicopter rides also facilitate target practice from a high vantage point, with passengers shooting at non-living targets in different areas across a ranch.

Besides his prolific work as a helicopter pilot, the 28-year-old also works towards helping others develop a more positive mindset and lifestyle. To this end, he has created Positively Disciplined, to help young men live a healthier life. His program inculcates discipline around programs geared toward building consistency. A usual program includes a 75-day commitment towards reading, working out, dieting, and avoiding harmful habits.

The leader has over a hundred members in the community who work to keep one another accountable, motivate, and provide a platform for meeting like-minded individuals. Drew has built the model based on his own lifestyle improvement after he gave up the habit of regular drinking and made a physical transformation, even taking part in bodybuilding competitions. He seeks to start a Positively Disciplined podcast soon. He has also done his fair share of social work, cleaning Lake Austin with friends every Wednesday for two hours.

Drew Caught a Prehistoric Fish and Led Outdoor Adventures

After his time on ‘Outlast,’ it didn’t take long for Drew Haas to respond to the call of the wild, and he went on a fighting trip to Tivoli, Texas, with his friends. There, he caught a massive alligator gar, a living fossil and one of the largest fish in North America. He let the magnificent specimen go soon after capturing it. After the Christmas season and the New Year added a few pounds to most of his Positively Disciplined members, he kicked the outdoor activities and workout regimen into gear. In February, they had their first physical meetup as a group, teaching hunting, fishing, shooting a bow, and bushcraft skills. He also held multiple events at the Austin Archery Club in May, providing another opportunity for everyone to get together, share their progress, and shoot arrows.

Living in Austin, Texas, Drew also visited the Ox Hunting Ranch, highly recommending the experience with Rhinos outside the cafeteria, and the option of driving a decommissioned tank across the land. As an influencer and as a pilot, the ‘Outlast’ survivor takes on advertising jobs in both capacities. He appeared in a commercial with the Black Rifle Coffee crew for the Fourth of July, in which he dressed up as a British soldier. He also helped shoot an energy drink commercial with his helicopter, providing thrilling footage of the banking bird.

Drew Cherished Outings With Friends and Family

As opposed to the serious image of a taskmaster one may form about Dew Haas given his commitment to discipline, he is actually a good-humored guy who loves making silly jokes and having fun whenever possible. When he was asked to go on an impromptu hiking trip to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado by a friend, Brett Garner, he agreed and thoroughly enjoyed the change of scenery. “If you ever take any advice from me let it be this,” he wrote in an Instagram post following the trip. “Travel any chance that you get on whatever budget you have. Especially when your good friend calls you and asks you to take a last-minute trip like this. They are always the best. You won’t remember the money you spent but you will always remember the trip.”

Drew has a strong bond with his mother, considering her an inspiration and a pillar of strength in his life. He also has an older sister who introduced him to Dustin Pekar, one of his role models who inspired him to pursue fitness. He does not appear to be in a relationship. For Mother’s Day 2024, he traveled with his mom to the Grand Canyon, Arizona. “Happy Mother’s Day to my badass mom,” he wrote on Instagram. “13 miles and 4000 feet elevation change in one day at 55 years old. This was an experience I’ll never forget and I’m so glad I got to make these memories with you. I love you with all my heart, even though you wanted to kill me the last 4 or 5 miles out.”

