Drake Vliem: Where is the Outlast Season 2 Participant Now?

Season 2 of ‘Outlast’ transported us to the untamed wilderness of Little Duncan Bay, Alaska, where four teams competed to survive the longest and win a million dollars. In team Bravo, Drew Haas and Drake Vliem II immediately bonded over their common Texan backgrounds. The two joked around, and their antics kept the mood light in a dreary atmosphere heralded by the bitter winter. Drake was particularly cheery, remaining active and easily pulling his weight. A team player through and through, he was prepared to take on arduous challenges and fight for his group.

Drake cheered on as Emily Johnston rafted across to the central island, followed by Drew Haas, heading for the boat drop. When they went to investigate the campsite of the Alpha team and found Tre Thomas’ carvings accusing them of abandoning their alliance, Drake felt guilty, wishing they had checked up on him sooner. However, he was also the one to find the essential supplies hidden away by Tre, securing a much-needed advantage for his team. Drake’s strength, can-do attitude, and protective nature established him as a valuable asset to the Bravo team, inspiring more questions about the man.

Drake Vliem: A Rugged Outdoorsman With a Strong Work Ethic

Hailing from Midland, Texas, Drake Vliem II is an Oil field technician with a history of hunting and wilderness excursions. Tall and well-built, the 29-year-old is no stranger to laborious work and getting his hands dirty. Having studied at Midland High School, he has worked jobs requiring trade skills and hard work, such as property maintenance with tree, shrub, and hedge trimming and removal. He has gained traditional survival skills while traveling to Wyoming with a hunting party and gunning for big game in public woodlands. Drake loves to fish, even calling it an addiction, and can get quite competitive when it comes to landing the largest catch. Football also seems to hold a place in his heart, and he is well-versed in the sport. He has an interest in snowboarding and headed to the mountains in Taos, New Mexico, as a teen with his friends.

Family First: Drake’s Life Beyond the Outdoors

Drake Vliem is happily married to Adrienne Vliem. The two tied the knot in 2013, and their first son, Axle, was born on October 7, 2014. The new parents were overwhelmed with joy, with Drake taking to Instagram and writing, “He’s soo perfect I can’t get over it.” Their second son was born in 2020, followed by twins in 2023, another son, and a daughter. Drake is a loving husband and father; he does everything he can to care for his family, spending plenty of quality time with them. He also has an older brother, and years ago, the two got matching tattoos of a rose dedicated to their mom.

Drake takes his older sons on fishing trips, helping with their first catch and building memories to cherish for a lifetime. The ‘Outlast’ contestant has also begun to teach his oldest to shoot using a small caliber gun for target practice. He plans on having Axle accompany him on his first hunt, to practice with a larger caliber 22-250 Remington, to shoot his first deer. He has also volunteered to coach his son’s football team since he has a keen interest in the sport, teaching them the fundamentals. He intends to pass on traditional lifestyle skills to his children and hopes that they become much stronger and more capable than himself. After taking them out for fishing, he wrote on Instagram, “Love seeing my boys enjoy some outdoors! The memories they get from days like this last forever.”

Adrienne Vliem also takes part in the children’s school activities, helping raise awareness and funds for the school’s Kids Heart Challenge with the American Heart Association. Drake greatly appreciates her and jokes about being a very plain-looking guy who has landed an unbelievable bombshell. “Every day, you have a way of making me fall head over heels in love with you. I admire your courage, strength, and generosity,” he wrote in a Facebook post for her birthday. “You blessed me with lovely children and changed our house into a home. You are the stuff of dreams.”

Read More: Bri Walston: Where is the Outlast Contestant Now?