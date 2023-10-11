Pact of Silence: Shooting Details of Mexican Netflix Show

Netflix’s ‘Pact of Silence’ stars Camila Valero as a young yet big-time social media influencer who makes her way into the lives of four women. Fueled by the curiosity and thirst for revenge, she wants to find out who is the biological mother who abandoned her at birth. Having gone through a tough childhood, she desperately searches for the truth, by any means necessary. At the same time, she manages to find love and uncover some dark secrets that threaten her life.

Originally titled ‘Pacto De Silencio,’ the Mexican mystery drama series features brilliant onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Kika Edgar, Adriana Louvier, Marimar Vega, Litzy, and José Manuel Rincón. The suspenseful storyline is not the only aspect of the show that keeps the audience scratching their heads. As a matter of fact, the use of some interesting locations in the backdrop has the same effect on many of you as you might be wondering where ‘Pact of Silence’ is shot. In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details regarding the same!

Pact of Silence Filming Locations

‘Pact of Silence’ is filmed in Mexico, particularly in Veracruz and Mexico City. Production on the inaugural iteration of the drama series reportedly got underway around October 2022 and wrapped up in about three months, in January 2023. So, let’s not waste any time and learn all about the specific locations that feature in the Netflix production!

Veracruz, Mexico

The shooting of ‘Pact of Silence’ kicked off in Veracruz, one of the 31 Mexican states divided into 212 municipalities. Situated in eastern Mexico, Veracruz serves as one of the primary production locations as the filming unit sets up camp across the state against suitable backdrops. For instance, during the shooting schedule of season 1, the cast and crew were spotted in and around the Ex-Rio Blanco textile factory, Ver. (Ex-Fábrica Textil de Río Blanco, Ver.) at Plácido Mata r6, Centro in Río Blanco, recording some key portions for the series.

Mexico City, Mexico

A significant chunk of ‘Pact of Silence’ is also lensed in and around Mexico City, the capital of Mexico situated in the Valley of Mexico within the high Mexican central plateau. The makers reportedly traveled across the city and set up camp in different streets and neighborhoods to shoot several pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. Since there are plenty of exterior shots through each episode, you are likely to notice a number of local landmarks and attractions in the backdrop, including the Angel of Independence, the Monument to the Revolution, the Palacio de Bellas Artes, and the Museo Soumaya. On the other hand, when it comes to a few pivotal interior sequences, they are possibly recorded on a sound stage of one of the film studios in and around the capital.

