Sterling K. Brown’s Hulu Series Paradise City Starts Filming in Los Angeles Next Month

The filming of Sterling K. Brown-starrer Hulu series ‘Paradise City’ is set to commence in Los Angeles, California, next month. The streaming platform has not yet disclosed specific plot details of the show but it will be a thriller in which Brown will portray the head of security for a former president.

Dan Fogelman created the series. In the past, Fogelman achieved success with NBC’s family drama ‘This Is Us,’ a show that spanned six seasons and featured Brown in the role of Randall Pearson. Brown’s remarkable performance garnered him five consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations, with a notable win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2017. The show as a whole accumulated an impressive 40 Emmy nominations, including four nods for Outstanding Drama Series.

Presently, Fogelman serves as an executive producer of the popular Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ The shows he created include ‘Pitch,’ ‘Galavant,’ and ‘The Neighbors.’ In the cinematic sphere, the screenwriter has made significant contributions, having written scripts for popular features like ‘Cars,’ ‘Bolt,’ ‘Tangled,’ ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love,’ ‘Last Vegas,’ ‘The Guilt Trip,’ and ‘Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl.’ His talents extend beyond writing since he ventured into directing with the films ‘Life, Itself’ and ‘Danny Collins.’

Before his Emmy win for ‘This Is Us,’ Brown had won the award, for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie, for his compelling portrayal of prosecutor Christopher Darden in ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.’ Furthermore, he secured another Emmy for Outstanding Narrator for his work in ‘Lincoln: Divided We Stand.’ His recent credits include Angstrom Levy in Prime Video’s animated series ‘Invincible’ and Papa in Apple TV+’s children’s series ‘Interrupting Chicken.’ The actor also played Clifford Ellison in Cord Jefferson’s comedy-drama film ‘American Fiction,’ which won the People’s Choice Award at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Brown received the Critics’ Choice Movie Award and Independent Spirit Award nominations for his performance in the movie.

Fogelman serves as an executive producer for Rhode Island Ave. Productions alongside Jess Rosenthal. Brown is also executive producing along with John Hoberg. 20th Television is the studio, where Fogelman is presently engaged in an overall deal.

With the upcoming series gearing up for production in Los Angeles, the city maintains its prominent role as a leading center for entertainment production. The significance of the region in the entertainment industry is emphasized by last year’s notable releases such as David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ which were partially filmed in the city.

Read More: Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest Season 4 Starts Filming in Los Angeles in March