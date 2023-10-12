Paramount+ Orders Serial Killer Drama Series The Crow Girl

Paramount+ has ordered a new serial killer drama series titled ‘The Crow Girl.’ The thriller series is set in Stockholm, Sweden, where a young boy’s abused body is found in a park, initiating a murder investigation led by Detective Superintendent Jeanette Kihlberg. While the detective deals with an apathetic prosecutor and bureaucratic police, the bodies of two more mutilated children are discovered, confirming the presence of a serial killer. When Kihlberg seeks help from therapist Sofia Zetterlund, the women’s personal and professional lives intertwine, and they get to know that the murders are the obvious evidence of an insidious evil within Swedish society.

The series is an adaptation of the 2010 novel of the same name by Jerker Erikson and Håkan Axlander Sundquist, the duo who goes by the pen name Erik Axl Sund. The novel is adapted into a script by E.V. Crowe. The writer previously worked on the Channel 4 anthology series ‘Coming Up,’ the E4 crime drama ‘Glue,’ and the BBC miniseries ‘Snatches: Moments from Women’s Lives.’ Crowe is also an accomplished playwright known for her plays ‘Kin,’ ‘Hero,’ and ‘The Sewing Group.’

The cast of the show has not been unveiled yet. The series is produced by Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart under the banner of Buccaneer Media along with Andy Moses. Buccaneer Media earlier collaborated with Paramount+ on the shows ‘The Doll Factory’ and ‘The Burning Girls.’ The company is also known for producing the ITV detective series ‘Marcella,’ the Acorn TV mystery series ‘Whitstable Pearl,’ and the BritBox/ITVX crime drama ‘Crime.’

‘The Crow Girl’ joins the list of British productions ordered by Paramount+ in recent months. A few weeks ago, the streaming platform ordered a new series titled ‘Stags’ written by Daniel Cullen and D.C. Jackson. Another British series, ‘Insomnia’ is also reported to be in development at the network. The psychological thriller show is an adaptation of Sarah Pinborough’s novel 2022 of the same name.

The series is going to commence filming in Bristol, England in January 2024. Since the show is a British production, the same would not be affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Bristol, where the shoot is set to take place, also serves as a filming location for other Paramount+ shows like the legal thriller ‘The Killing Kind’ and the comedy-drama ‘The Flatshare.’

