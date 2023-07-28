Paramount+’s Insomnia Starts Filming in London in September

Paramount+ has given a series order to UK original drama series ‘Insomnia.’ The series will be an adaptation of acclaimed author Sarah Pinborough’s novel of the same name. The book was first published in 2022 by William Morrow & Co and is a psychological thriller. The television adaptation is expected to be a miniseries with six episodes and will commence filming in London, UK, in September of 2023.

Pinborough began her writing career in 2004 and has published over 20 novels. The television adaptation of the book ‘Insomnia,’ follows the success of Pinborough’s 2017 book ‘Behind Her Eyes,’ which was adapted into a television series of the same name and debuted on Netflix in 2021 with Simona Brown, Tom Bateman, Eve Hewson, and Robert Aramayo in the lead roles. ‘Insomnia’ will be produced by Left Bank Pictures, the UK production company best known for producing hit shows such as ‘The Crown‘ and ‘Outlander.’ It is also responsible for adapting Pinborough’s ‘Behind Her Eyes.’ Sony Pictures Television, the parent company of Left Bank Pictures, is slated to distribute the series.

Presently, no casting announcements for the series have been made publically. Likewise, a showrunner is yet to come on board the project. However, Pinborough has reportedly been tasked with writing the screenplay based on her own source material. The 2017 psychological thriller novel revolves around Emma Averill, a successful career woman who suffers from sleep deprivation as her 40th birthday approaches. Emma’s mother went through a similar experience and had a psychotic breakdown on her 40th birthday, leaving Emma terrified. As Emma searches for answers, she starts believing other forces are at play, and the truth behind her insomnia is rooted in uncomfortable truths and her painful past.

Charlotte Essex, best known for her work as co-producer on the action-drama series ‘Killing Eve‘ will produce ‘Insomnia’ through Left Bank Pictures. Essex has also contributed to shows such as ‘Unforgotten,’ ‘Gold Digger,’ and ‘EastEnders’ in various roles. Andy Harries and Jessica Burdett, who also worked on ‘Behind Her Eyes,’ will serve as executive producers on the project. The duo will be joined by Tim Bricknell, who previously worked on Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Power.’

Sebastian Cardwell, UK Deputy Chief Content Officer for Paramount, greenlit the series in March 2023. “Insomnia is a great addition to our growing UK scripted slate and is another example of the quality local content Paramount+ is commissioning from award-winning storytellers. We very much look forward to working with Left Bank Pictures on the series and seeing this heart-pounding thriller come to life,” Cardwell said of the project in a press release.

