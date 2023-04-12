Where is Paramount’s Yonder Filmed?

Based on the novel titled ‘Goodbye, Yonder’ by Kim Jang-hwan, ‘Yonder’ (alternately titled ‘Beyond the Memory’) is a South Korean science fiction drama series that follows a man named Ja-hyun who can’t stop grieving the loss of his wife Ye-hoo to cancer. In the midst of his grief, one day, he receives an unexpected message from his dead wife and gets an invitation to the mysterious space called Yonder to reunite with her. With the help of the mysterious space of Yonder, the drama series forces the viewers to raise some serious questions about the true meaning of eternal life, memory, death, oblivion, happiness, and misery.

The show features heartfelt onscreen performances from a group of talented Korean actors and actresses, including Shin Ha-kyun, Han Ji-min, Lee Jung-eun, Jung Jin-Young, Bae Yoo-ram, and Choi Dae-sung. Set in the 2030s, the sci-fi series unfolds in a large city in South Korea, displaying futuristic terrains and landscapes of the city. At the same time, the smooth transition between the real world and Yonder symbolizes how easy it was for the protagonist to make the decision to leave everything behind for his wife. Now, are you wondering where ‘Yonder’ was filmed? In that case, we have got you covered!

Yonder Filming Locations

‘Yonder’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea, seemingly in Gyeonggi Province. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series seemingly commenced in the fall of 2021 and wrapped up in early 2022. So, without wasting any time, allow us to fill you in on all the specific locations that appear in the science fiction show!

Gyeonggi Province, South Korea

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Yonder’ are most probably lensed in Gyeonggi Province, which translates to Seoul and its surrounding areas. While many exterior shots are taped on outdoor locations, including on a beach and in the middle of a forest, a few interior portions are seemingly recorded in one of the film studios situated in the province.

As per reports, the shooting for the show’s season 1 was done in reverse order, that is, scenes for the second half were shot first, followed by the scenes of the first half. In an October 2022 interview with the Yonhap News Agency, the lead actor Shin Ha-kyun opened up about the shooting process. He said, “It was not easy to create my emotions in the reversed filming process. Our goal was to make viewers focus on changes in the character’s emotions through his subtle expressions although he seldom expresses his emotions.”

Over the years, the terrains of Gyeonggi Province have been featured in numerous film and TV projects. As a matter of fact, apart from ‘Yonder,’ the province has served as a prominent production location for ‘Oldboy,’ ‘Return to Seoul,’ ‘Silenced,’ ‘Be With You,’ and ‘Sense8.’

