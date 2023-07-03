Paul Hamilton From Tough as Nails: Everything We Know

CBS’ ‘Tough as Nails’ is a Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan creation that pits together twelve contestants from different walks of life who must compete in a set of challenging tasks that put their physical strength, mental toughness, endurance, and life skills, to test. These hard-working contestants roll up their sleeves and bring their A-game as they go head-to-head against one another in order to get their hands on the grand cash prize of $200,000.

One such individual from season 5 of the reality show is Paul Hamilton, whose grit and determination impressed the audiences and garnered him several fans, who’d naturally be curious to know more about his personal and professional life. If you’re one of them, you’re at the right place. Here’s all you need to know about Phil Hamilton!

Paul Hamilton’s Age, Family, and Background

Born March 24, 1966, Paul Hamilton originally hails from the city of Montreal in the southwestern part of the province of Quebec. However, the 57-year-old is a resident of Airdrie, a quaint, family-friendly town in Rocky View County within the Calgary Metropolitan Region. Though Paul hasn’t given out much information about his family and early life, we know that he grew up in a loving household with several siblings who love and adore each other. Interestingly, Paul has a twin brother named Pierre Hamilton, and the two share a tight bond. Naturally, whenever he gets the chance, Paul visits his hometown to create new memories and spend some quality time with them.

Paul’s formative years were packed with profound experiences that helped in molding him into the solid personality he is today. He completed his primary education at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School. He is a Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) graduate, wherein he obtained a Red Seal Journeyman, Automobile/Automotive Mechanics Technology/Technician degree in 2002. His loved ones describe the free-spirited and adventurous personality as someone who is indeed tough as nails. Thus, it is not surprising that he lives by the motto of “Never having a wall put in front of you.”

Paul Hamilton’s Profession

Paul Hamilton wears several hats in the professional world and holds many licenses and certifications. He is a Maintenance Supervisor as well as a Red Seal Journeyman Automotive Mechanic who knows how to push through and carry out the tasks at hand. Other than that, he is also a certified Forklift/Hoister Repair Technician. Paul began his professional journey in 2000 at Shaw GMC as a Shop Foreman. While employed there, he trained and led a team of nearly 20 individuals in the maintenance department and ensured the customers received the highest quality of service.

After 12 years of showcasing his skilled craftsmanship, Paul left Shaw GMC and bagged an opportunity to work as a Lead Hand at Wajax Power Systems, wherein he primarily dealt with the servicing and maintenance of scissor lifts, forklifts and pallet jacks, and scissor lifts and ensure there is no compromise in the quality. In 2013, Paul moved on to join Associated Grocers, Inc., and serve as a Maintenance/Warehouse Supervisor. For over a decade, he has been utilizing his experience and offering the best quality of service.

Paul Hamilton’s Partner

Paul Hamilton is married to Joette Bradish AKA Dina, whom he refers to as the love of his life. The two have been with each other for over a decade, and it is pretty evident that the intensity of the love and affection they share for each other hasn’t fizzled out but is increasing with each passing day. In their downtime, Dina and Paul pack their bags and head to exotic travel destinations. Dina is a Mount Royal University graduate and teaches at Crossfield Elementary.

The fun-loving couple are proud parents to a son named Patrick Hamilton, who was born in the month of April. The young man is a resident of Calgary and has been working as a Steamfitter/Pipefitter at Alstar Group since August 2020. Until 2022, Paul and Dina were parents to two furry babies — Ruby and Emma — who sadly passed away in June and December, respectively. Naturally, the pair was distraught at the tragedy that befell their lives. Expressing his emotions on the same, Paul penned, “A dog’s loyalty is special (and) Emma you will never be replaced Go join your sister ruby And I will look after mama Dina It’s time for you to rest in peace Your job is done I love you dog.”

