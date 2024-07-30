Gregory Alan Williams to Direct Paw Paw and Dayja Next

A heartwarming family feature has led Gregory Alan Williams back to the director’s chair! The Cinemaholic can announce that the veteran actor-filmmaker will direct ‘Paw Paw and Dayja’ next, with an original script penned by him. The film will start shooting on November 4 in Atlanta, Georgia. The plot of the movie is currently under wraps.

The narrative revolves around Dayja, a girl caught in the middle of her parents’ tempestuous divorce. With her mother away for military training, she finds solace in her grandfather, whom she lovingly calls Paw Paw. However, the state of affairs causes problems with her father and her stepmother. Since her father’s new partner appears as the outsider who has torn the family apart, Dayja isn’t particularly warm towards her. An opportunity to develop a new perspective arises as she embarks on a camping trip with her grandfather and stepmother.

Williams is a former combat engineer and United States Marine Corps journalist turned actor. He began to hone his talents in theater before making a name for himself in film and television. Starting his acting career in the mid-1980s, Williams had his first big break with his performance as Garner Ellerbee in ‘Baywatch’ and its spin-off show ‘Baywatch Nights.’ He made a mark on the silver screen as Coach Paul “Doc” Hines in ‘Remember the Titans’ and took on the roles of Martin Imari in HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ and Robert “Mac” McCready in OWN’s ‘Greenleaf.’

Williams made his directorial debut in 2021 with the family drama film ‘Birdie.’ It was followed by the romantic drama ‘My Perfect Wedding.’ He recently settled into the director’s chair for ‘Blue Ridge: The Series,’ ‘Christmas Holidate,’ and ‘Reunion.’ ‘Paw Paw and Dayja’ seems to have themes similar to ‘Birdie.’ The filmmaker previously talked about the complexity of starring in and directing his debut directorial film. “The days that I had to act were the days I dreaded most,” he explained in an interview. “Because as an actor, you are committed moment to moment emotionally. As a director, you are not; you are safer as a director, at least in the moment,” he added.

Atlanta, Georgia, is an exceptional filming location for ‘Paw Paw and Dayja’ due to its rich diversity in landscapes and its fast-growing status as a filming hub. The natural beauty surrounding the city is perfect for the transformative camping trip that is central to the story. Just a short distance from the region, one can find breathtaking vistas in the Chattahoochee National Forest and Amicalola Falls. Some interesting drama films shot in and around Atlanta are ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ ‘A Family Affair,’ ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘Into the Wild,’ and ‘Gifted.’

