Why Did Tommy Kill Arthur? Why Did Paul Anderson Leave Peaky Blinders?

Helmed by Tom Harper, ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man‘ takes place five years after the final season of ‘Peaky Blinders,’ and charts a war-torn Birmingham that has been altered beyond recognition. As bombs fly into the city from the air, and the Peaky Blinders, under Duke’s leadership, spread havoc on the ground, there seems to be no respite in sight. Tommy, now a recluse who spends his time writing and reminiscing, is forced back into the world of violence and hatred, only to realize that he may not have left it behind in earnest in the first place.

As a new threat emerges and latches itself onto Duke, Tommy has to reach into his past and find a solution that can lead him and his crew to the future. Throughout the period crime drama movie, Arthur, the eldest Shelby, is conspicuous by his absence. The more we learn about his fate, though, the more it becomes clear that there are entire dimensions to the story waiting to be revealed. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tommy Kills Arthur in a Fit of Rage and Toxicity That Has Been Suppressed For Decades

Early on in ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,’ we learn that Arthur passed away around the same time that Tommy retired from organized crime, and though we are initially led to believe that it was a suicide, that turns out to be far from the truth. What truly transpired in Arthur Shelby’s final moments is released in layers, first with Kaulo sneakily reading parts of Tommy’s novel, and extrapolating that he might have played a role in his brother’s death. Things come to a head when he reveals that it was indeed he who killed Arthur, though by accident.

Breaking down in Kaulo’s arms, Tommy recalls that Arthur was drunk and asking for money, and when a fight inevitably broke out between the two brothers, somewhere down the line, Arthur snapped. He seemingly began to hallucinate the devil’s face in Tommy, and nearly shot him to death, before Tommy accidentally killed him first. The incident seems to have been the turning point in his life, and adds to the already large sum of trauma that he carries in his heart every day. Still, there is one detail about the story that Tommy leaves out in his recollection to Kaulo, but later confesses to in front of Ada’s dead body. Arthur’s death was not an accident, but rather an intentional murder at the hands of Tommy.

In a twist that no one could have seen coming, Tommy reveals that there was a brief moment when he could have relented and saved Arthur’s life, but chose not to. He also makes clear that it was not an act of mercy, but rather, a rage-driven decision on his part, stemming from his decades of pent-up frustrations about life and relationships in general. Throughout the show, it has been subtly, and often explicitly, pointed out that Tommy can be a destructive force of nature more toxic than his brothers, and though he tries to suppress that side of himself often, it ends up coming out in the most drastic of manners, resulting in the most damaged, unrecognizable version of himself. While his love for his elder brother is undeniable, both for Tommy and the audience, it is clear that he is Arthur’s killer.

Paul Anderson Reportedly Showed No Interest in Participating in a Sequel Film

Paul Anderson’s complete absence in the movie as Arthur Shelby can perhaps best be explained by the actor’s lack of interest in continuing the narrative as a film. In an interview with The Sun, Anderson explained his thoughts about the trajectory of ‘Peaky Blinders,’ stating, “we ain’t made enough seasons – I think we should’ve just done a couple more seasons. I don’t see a reason to do a film to be honest.” A medium switch brings along with itself a number of creative challenges, and it is possible that Anderson found the movie format to be more limiting, especially when compared to a multi-episode series, which allows for more breathing room between dramatic plot beats.

Another potential reason why Anderson opted out of the movie can be his desire to explore new roles. Following the actor’s last appearance in ‘Peaky Blinders,’ he was reportedly arrested in 2023 for possession of drugs. In his conversation with The Sun, he expressed a desire to try out new roles and step outside the iconic mold of Arthur that he is now most famous for. He added, “I’ve got lots of stuff in the pipeline, and it’s nice to have options, but I’m not in the best place.”

Anderson also spoke about having recently talked to ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, and confirmed that “there is no animosity” between the two of them. While it is likely that Arthur’s conclusion was conceived with Anderson’s departure from the franchise in mind, it still fits organically into the larger framework of the story and perfectly feeds into Tommy’s storyline.

Read More: Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Ending Explained: Is Tommy Dead? Why Does Duke Kill Him?