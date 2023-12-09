Pedro Jimeno: The Family Chantel Star is Dating Again

TLC’s ‘The Family Chantel‘ is a spinoff of ’90 Day Fiancé’ with a primary focus on the lives of Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. The pair’s relationship and the dynamics of their family were key points of the show and helped pave a path to fame for them. Pedro Jimeno especially caught the attention of the world, given the various developments in his love life. With the last season of the show captivating the viewers’ interest more than ever, it is only natural for people to be curious about the latest updates in Pedro’s relationship status.

Pedro Jimeno’s Ex-Wife

Pedro Jimeno made his television debut following his secret engagement to Chantel Everett. The two decided to get married after only three trips that Chantel made to the Dominican Republic, Pedro’s home. After their engagement was finalized, the groom-to-be went to Atlanta, Georgia, in order to expedite his immigration and citizenship process. The period prior to their March 2016 wedding was one of the highlights of season 4 of ’90 Day Fiancé,’ as they tried to navigate various ups and downs in their lives.

Interestingly, Pedro and Chantel ended up earning much fame and recognition during their time on the show. The complicated relationship between their families and their own disregard for the respective spouse’s relatives bled into their relationship in a seemingly negative manner. Money was also a huge matter to the two as Pedro wanted to send money home, but his wife was not happy about it.

Not long after their marriage, Pedro and Chantel appeared in seasons 2 to 4 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ During this time, the world got to know more and more about the possible cracks in this relationship and began wondering if the two would be able to stay together for a long time. They then came into more limelight with the 2019 premier of ‘The Family Chantel,’ a show dedicated to the two and their families, which allowed the world to get to know them even better.

Things certainly did not get better between Pedro and Chantel when the latter started suspecting her husband of infidelity. She also started having doubts about his original intentions behind marrying her and what his family thought of her. Ultimately, the couple ended up separating on April 27, 2022. In May 2022, Pedro filed for a divorce, stating that the marriage was broken beyond doubt. He also filed a motion stating that Chantel had withdrawn $257 thousand from their joint account and allegedly transferred the fund to her sister Winter Everett’s account. Chantel also filed for a legal end of their marriage, citing infidelity as a reason.

Pedro Jimeno is Ready to Move On

It seems like Pedro Jimeno has decided to move on from his marriage to Chantel Everett and is ready to enter the world of dating. Of course, charting this path is not easy for him after seven years of marriage, but he seems more than happy to start a new chapter in his life. In fact, in season 5 of ‘The Family Chantel,‘ he reveals that he was already talking to someone new and was going to meet them for the first time in real life.

Pedro’s potential love interest turned out to be a woman named Nallely. However, one could not help but note just how similar she looks to Chantel. Seeing her for the first time, Pedro himself could not help but be taken aback by this and had to wonder just how he found himself in this situation. “The first moment that Nallely walked into the room, I saw Chantel in her face, like no,” he exclaimed. “Are you kidding me?”

While it does not seem like Pedro continued to pursue his interest in Nallely, the incident is a clear indication that the reality TV star is more than open to a new relationship, especially away from his former wife’s influence. His connection with his friend Coraima Morla has often been suspected of a romantic nature, though the two have never confirmed this. No matter the situation, one thing remains certain: the TLC star is single and actively looking for his next partner.

