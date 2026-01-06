Is People We Meet on Vacation Based on a True Story?

‘People We Meet on Vacation’ is a rom-com directed by Brett Haley, where two polar opposites fall in love, one vacation at a time. Despite growing up in the same hometown, Poppy Wright and Alex Nilsen only cross paths in college, where a road trip turns into a lifelong friendship. Where the former is a chaotic writer, in love with traveling, the latter is a total type-A, who dreams of stability and comfort. Despite their strikingly contrasting personalities, the two become their best selves while exploring new places together, away from their regular lives.

As a result, the duo makes a pact to take a vacation together every year, come hell or high water. However, this promise is inevitably broken a decade later, when one summer trip ends in a disaster. Even so, after two years of radio silence, one unexpected trip might just bring the two best friends back together, this time for the better. The Netflix film is rooted in the mundane, exploring a story of authentic human connection through an ever-changing backdrop of fascinating places.

People We Meet on Vacation is Based on an Emily Henry Novel

‘People We Meet on Vacation’ charts a realistic love story about two best friends and their riveting annual trips to new and exciting destinations. The story, though entirely fictional, sports a literary connection to a beloved eponymous romance novel by author Emily Henry. First published in 2021, the New-York Times Bestseller charts a narrative about Poppy and Alex, best friends and designated annual travel companions, who manage to have the perfect friendship despite their glaring dissimilarities. That is, until one misstep ruins everything, leaving Poppy with one final week-long vacation to fix the rift that has opened up between them. The Brett Haley directorial, with a screenplay by Yulin Kuang, Amos Vernon, and Nunzio Randazzo, adapts Henry’s novel, bringing the story of Alex and Poppy to the screen.

Although Henry wasn’t directly involved in the making of the film, reports suggest she was in conversations with Haley and the screenwriters prior to the production. Furthermore, she even visited the set once and gave her blessings to actors Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, who step into the roles of on-screen Poppy and Alex. Bade told People Magazine about the same. She shared, “She basically showed up and said, ‘I’m happy with this decision. You guys are them. Have fun. Be yourself. “I think that is such an amazing thing to have. It’s like a gift from the originator of the characters.” For the most part, Haley’s adaptation remains authentic to these attributes and quirks of the characters that make them feel fully fleshed out. Even so, given the difference in media, the film naturally sports a few divergences from its bookish counterpart.

This is most notably evident in some of the vacation destinations employed by the protagonists in the film, which differ from Poppy and Alex’s adventures in the book. For instance, the climactic vacation the duo undertake in the book happens in Palm Springs, California. Inversely, in the film, this location has been changed to Barcelona, Spain. In an interview with Netflix, Henry spoke about the same. She said, “There are a couple of differences between the book and the movie that I’m really excited for the readers to see. We’ve moved a lot of the book from Palm Springs to Barcelona, so there’s some fun new set dressing that they haven’t already experienced. But more than that, I think it’s these added scenes that were used to do, like a truncated version of stuff that happens in the book.”

People We Meet on Vacations Find Grounded Authenticity Through Its Characters

Despite being a fictional narrative, ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ possesses a sense of realism and authenticity that makes the story relatable and resonant with wider audiences. This is partially possible due to the familiarity lacing the story, the characters, and their relationships. By and large, the film, much like the source material, operates as a friends-to-lovers slow-burning narrative. Even though the tale never relies on archetypes and tired tropes, its ability to neatly fit into well-known and well-loved sub-genres allows for a sense of familiarity. As a result, the modern-day rom-com is able to drum up similar feelings and emotions as some of the classics of the genre. For instance, the film and notably its lead actress, Emily Bader, has garnered many good faith comparisons to the rom-com Hall of Fame title ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ starring Meg Ryan.

In a conversation with People Magazine, Bader discussed the same and said, “I’m such a big fan of rom-coms. I think there’s elements that I miss about some of the early 2000s, ’90s rom-com genre, and I felt like this had a little bit of that. There’s something grounded about these two characters’ slice of life. It was exciting to get to read that.” Alternatively, although the novel itself is a work of fiction, it finds realistic elements through Henry, who imbues the story with realistic characters, emotions, and thematic relevance. Even though the book isn’t in any way biographical, the author’s everyday experiences, relationships, and ideas shape the central characters and their narratives. Be it Poppy’s wild youngest child tendencies or Alex’s love for itineraries, pieces of the author’s personality inevitably end up bleeding into her characters. Ultimately, this realistic foundation allows for the story to feel realistic despite sporting no basis in real life.

