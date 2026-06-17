Is Lou-Lou Thomas Dead? Did Malcolm Mays Leave Raising Kanan?

Created by Sascha Penn, Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ dials back in time to the 1990s, chronicling the journey of Kanan Stark as he goes from dropping out of college one fateful day to becoming one of the most notorious drug lords of Queens in ‘Power.’ Over the course of the first four seasons, we see him learn the truth about his parentage and exactly how grim the world of crime and violence can be. Though this entire journey takes place under the shadow of his mother, Raq Thomas, his support system is often nearby, especially when it comes to his uncle, Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas. By the end of season 4 of this crime drama series, however, their entire family dynamic is in disarray, and fate eventually comes knocking in ways nobody could have predicted. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kanan Accidentally Kills Lou-Lou in the Opening Minutes of Season 5

The season 5 premiere of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ titled ‘By Blood,’ begins with the tragic death of Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, who is accidentally shot by none other than his own nephew, Kanan. Though the previous season ends with a cliffhanger teasing Raq’s death, the immediate follow-up to that scene is a subversion of expectations. Before Kanan can even think of pulling the trigger, Lou-Lou arrives with Ruben, who is quick to draw and shoot with a pistol of his own. Having recognized Kanan from behind, Lou Lou pushes the gun away just in time for the bullet to hit a wall. However, this only seems to make things worse, as Kanan instinctively reacts by firing back blindly, and the bullet makes its way straight to his beloved uncle.

While ‘Raising Kanan’ has always been a show about charting Kanan’s rise in the underworld, this moment marks his definitive, psychological turning point. Such is the tragedy that he isn’t even allowed to reflect on his blunder for a second, as Raq and Ruben have to cover up the murder and dump the body before Marvin and the others catch wind. This is particularly devastating for Raq, who is not even allowed to mourn her brother’s death without becoming a participant in his unceremonious send-off. Only a few moments ago, it was her on course to death, but this surprise turn of events hammers in just how destructive the life of crime can be, and how it spares absolutely no one when unleashing its fury. With all of Queens now up in arms about Lou-Lou’s death, both Raq and Kanan have to play a delicate game of simultaneously hating each other and keeping this secret.

Malcolm Mays’ Journey With Raising Kanana Has Most Likely Come to a Close

Lou-Lou’s death in season 5 means that it’s time for actor Malcolm Mays to bid goodbye to ‘Raising Kanan.’ While the show was eventually bound to come up with an explanation as to why Lou-Lou never shows up in ‘Power,’ this conclusion is still tragic enough to create ripples through the series. Without Malcolm, many narrative threads of the show will have to take on a completely new direction, solidifying the impact Lou-Lou’s had on all of Queens. While there’s a chance that Malcolm may return for a flashback or hallucinatory sequence down the line, ‘Raising Kanan’ is not a series known for employing such storytelling mechanisms as often, which makes this exit all the more definitive.

For actor London Brown, who plays Lou-Lou’s elder brother, Marvin, filming this episode was a deeply personal and emotional experience. In a conversation with Cassius Life, Brown expressed that Lou-Lou’s death made him revisit his own brother’s death. The actor explained, “I lost my brother in 2015, [he] was gunned down and everything. I don’t know how the writers … I don’t know if they knew that or not, but it felt like, I was like, man, I don’t know if they incorporated that kind of thing into the story.” Marvin and Lou-Lou’s dynamic has been one of the story’s highlights since the start, which makes this conclusion all the more tragic. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Malcolm is done with the ‘Power’ universe as a whole, as there can always be prequel storylines that feature him as the pivotal figure he has always been in this journey.

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