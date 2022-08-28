Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

Set in the 1990s, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ serves as a prequel to ‘Power,’ the popular Starz series that originally aired between 2014 and 2020. ‘Raising Kanan’ is ‘Power’s second spin-off series after ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’ The plot revolves around Kanan Stark, one of the most dreaded antagonists and later anti-villain in the original series. The prequel depicts the circumstances that got him there. In season 2 episode 3, titled ‘Sleeping Dogs,’ Howard makes big revelations to Kanan. Raq’s money goes missing, and she virtually turns South Jamaica upside down in search of it. Meanwhile, Kanan sells drugs so Famous will have a place to stay. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 2 episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

The episode begins as Unique appears in Juliana’s store and takes her captive, along with all the money that Raq has been keeping there. Meanwhile, Raq expands into New Jersey, much to the discomfort of her brothers, who argue that they should learn about the local players before taking such a step. One day, Howard shows up before the Thomas home just as Kanan is leaving. He tells a terrified Kanan that he is his father. Kanan’s response is utter disbelief, and that’s perfectly understandable, given the circumstances. He clings on to the hope that this isn’t true and later speaks to his mother, who dismisses the idea, claiming that Howard is delusional because of his amnesia.

Toward the end of the episode, Howard approaches Kanan once more and reveals that he remembers that Kanan shot him. Howard assures Kanan that he has no desire to go to the police with this. Meanwhile, after realizing what has happened, Raq launches a massive hunt for the money and Juliana. Raq’s brothers speculate whether Juliana ran away with the money, but Raq dismisses the idea.

Lou Lou and Camacho argue over certain professional choices they make for the studio. Moreover, It seems that Lou Lou correctly suspects that Camacho slept with Jessica. Later, Camacho visits Raq and proposes that they should work together to get Lou Lou off the music industry and back to the streets. Raq seems to like the proposal. After all, she has been deeply unsatisfied with Lou Lou’s work in the past few months.

Since he has been thrown out of his mother’s home, Famous has been struggling to find a place to stay. Kanan steals some drugs from his mother’s headquarters and sells it at the corner. But the money isn’t enough to get Famous a place to rent. When Camacho learns about what is happening, he tells Famous that he will see what he can do.

Kanan learns about Scrappy’s death from Famous. Initially, he can’t believe it. The story in the neighborhood is that Scrappy died by suicide. To Kanan, this sounds improbable. He speaks to Raq, who assures him that everything he has heard about Scrappy is indeed true.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode Ending” Why Does Unique Steal Raq’s Money?

For a long time, Unique has been the main rival of Raq’s business. However, toward the end of the first season, Raq categorically brings an end to Unique’s business by ensuring that her rival will be blamed for Howard’s shooting. Unique is subsequently arrested, giving Raq and her siblings the opportunity to establish full control over the neighborhood. When Unique is released from custody, he discovers that South Jamaica has changed. There is no place for him there any longer.

Unique comes to believe that the lives of his family is in jeopardy, so he takes desperate measures to deal with the desperate situation. Ultimately, he and Raq meet up at what used to be his headquarters. Unique holds Juliana at gunpoint and explains the reasons behind his actions. He accepts that Raq has won their war, but with this stunt, he wants to make it clear to Raq what he is capable of. He demands that Raq and her crew will stay away from his family. After some consideration, Raq accepts his terms. It remains to be seen whether either party will keep true to the promise. But for now, Unique seems to have found a way out of his violent life. In the bleak world of ‘Power,’ that hardly ever happens.

