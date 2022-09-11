Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the prequel and spin-off of the original ‘Power’ series. It revolves around the youth of Kanan Stark, long before he became the dreaded antagonist (later anti-villain) that we see in the original series. The prequel follows Kanan and his family, especially his mother Raq, as they gradually establish control over South Jamaica, Queens.

In season 2 episode 5, titled ‘What Happens in the Catskills,’ Raq suddenly informs Kanan that they are going to the Catskills for a camping trip. Predictably, she has an ulterior motive. In New York, Lou Lou punches Camacho for disrespecting him, and Jukebox performs her heart out at her mother’s church. Meanwhile, Marvin tracks down Toni, who really seems to be doing well. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 2 episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Since Howard’s big revelation, Kanan has suddenly become guarded around his mother. Raq, perceptive as always, notices this. Meanwhile, Marvin retrieves the dead body they have been keeping in the building. Raq informs Kanan that they are going to the Catskills for camping, much to her son’s surprise, as he knows that Raq hates camping. Kanan also learns that neither Jukebox nor any other family member is going with them. Kanan’s confusion further increases when he discovers they are taking a car he has never seen before. Moreover, Marvin forbids him from opening the trunk of the vehicle. As they leave New York City behind, two men belonging to the New Jersey mafia start to follow them.

During a meeting with a potential collaborator on Zisa’s music, Camacho repeatedly undermines Lou Lou, prompting the latter to punch the other man when they are alone. Meanwhile, having learned from Camacho that Zisa has used her songs, Jukebox confronts her. The other girl tells her that she had no idea it was her song, revealing that it came from Lou Lou. A furious Jukebox subsequently goes to confront her uncle, but the latter seems to know the right words to placate her.

Marvin speaks to the therapist who holds the anger management meetings, and perhaps for the first time, he candidly talks about how terrible his relationship with Jukebox has become. He blames himself and his past actions, admitting that he was never a good father.

Meanwhile, Jukebox visits Kenya, her mother, at her church. When Kenya sings, Jukebox listens with rapt attention, exuding genuine happiness. And then, Kenya asks her daughter to sing. Surrounded by encouraging churchgoers and hoping to impress her mother, Jukebox gives a performance of a lifetime.

Elsewhere, Burke questions Andrea about whether Howard said anything about the shooting. Although Andrea says no, she ends up revealing that Howard told her about his son. When Howard learns about this, he cuts his ties with Andrea.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 5: Why Does Raq Spare Jimmy?

It is revealed that since their last encounter, the Italians have decided to kill Raq and have sent two hitmen, Jimmy and Dominic, to do the job. When they realize that Raq and Kanan are heading to the Catskills, Jimmy and Dominic decide to do it there. However, they get stalled for one reason or another. To complicate the matter further, Dominic is a raving racist and wants to kill Kanan as well, especially after he sees him flirting with a white girl. Jimmy explicitly tells Dominic not to harm Kanan but keep an eye on the youth while he takes Raq out.

Raq’s real motive for coming to the Catskills is revealed soon after. She has brought the dead body mentioned above so she can bury it in the jungles. In her mind, this is also a way to initiate Kanan into the Business. As Kanan numbly tries to comprehend what is happening, his mother instructs him to help her bury the body.

Eventually, when Jimmy barges into the cabin that Raq has rented, she manages to surprise him and places a knife on his throat. However, she doesn’t kill him, knowing if she does so, it will mean a war with the Italians. Before she can make a decision about what to do with Jimmy, she is informed that Dominic is attacking Kanan. Jimmy shoots Dominic to stop him, and both pairs leave Catskills alive. The Italians now have the olive branch that Raq has extended. If they don’t accept it, there will be bloodshed.

