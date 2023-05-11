Queer Eye Season 3: Where Are the Heroes Now?

Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye‘ is a reboot of the eponymous Bravo series that was created by David Collins. In each episode of the reality show, we are introduced to a “hero” who has been volunteered by someone they know to have their life transformed by the five experts that make the show what it is. The third season of the show, which was released in 2019, featured some extremely captivating stories of heroes whom we could not help but feel connected to. If you are in the same boat and are curious about where your favorites are these days, we have your back!

Where is Jody Now?

We are starting off with Jody Castellucci, who works at USP Leavenworth as a Sports Specialist. The reality TV star celebrated her 11th anniversary with her partner on October 11, 2022, and is looking forward to many more years to be together with him. The mother of three was ecstatic that her youngest daughter got married in October 2019 and shared the happy news with her followers on social media. She is also quite proud to be a grandmother to her two grandchildren and is always excited to spend time with her loved ones. Presently, Joey lives in Amazonia, Missouri.

Where is Joey Now?

Up next, we have Joey Greene, who has continued the lessons that were taught to him by the Fab Five and seems to be thriving in life. The reality TV star left his job as a Program Manager for Wildwood Outdoor Education Center in July 2019. Presently, he is the proud owner of SmartyPants Theater and works as an Artist and Coach for Comedy City. Additionally, Joey is a freelance Player for ComedySportz St. Louis. Based in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area of Missouri, he has retained his artistic side.

Where are Deborah and Mary Now?

Both Deborah “Little” Jones and Mary “Shorty” Jones seem to have done well for themselves following their time on the show. Their restaurant, Jones Bar-B-Q, has become quite popular and has more than 90k admirers on Instagram. Though the food joint is only open on Saturdays, it does have an online store where you can buy their special barbeque sauce and even a T-shirt to show your appreciation for the establishment. In July 2022, the sisters announced that they intended to retire after having devoted more than 40 years to the restaurant. However, as of writing, the company’s website states that the Jones sisters are still in charge.

Where is Robert Now?

Robert Hitchcock seems to be doing quite well in his life. The reality TV star got married to Jamie Poe on September 15, 2018, and has been quite thankful for the lessons he learned during his time on the Netflix series. The Registered Psychiatric Nurse has previously admitted that his job can be tricky sometimes, but he strives to do the best for those who are under his care. The proud father of two is always happy to show off his family on social media to those who remain invested in the life of the medical expert.

Where is Jess Now?

With more than 129k followers on Instagram, Jess Guilbeaux has become famous in her own right. She celebrated her 4th anniversary with her girlfriend, Emma Larson, in April 2023, and the two live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with their pets and plants. Thanks to the numerous fans of the Netflix show, Jess gained enough financial support to continue her education. She is set to graduate from Western Governors University in 2023 with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Computer Science. Additionally, she is a Shift Lead for CookNSolo Restaurant and is a well-known speaker and model.

Where is Rob Now?

As of writing, Rob Elrod seems to be doing much better in his life. The father of two boys is presently dating Monica Bennett Lewis. The reality TV star continues to hold his late wife, Allison, close to his heart and often pays respect to her on social media. His sons Vincent and Davis also seem to be doing well, and Rob enjoys spending as much time with them as possible.

Where is Thomas Now?

We are excited to talk about Thomas Diggs, who is set to obtain his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2023. Additionally, he has climbed his way through the chain of Rockhurst University’s staff and has been an Integration Analyst since July 2021. Based in Kansas City, Missouri, the reality TV star may not be much active on social media, but his transformation on the show has undoubtedly worked wonders, and he seems to have grown closer to his family.

Where is Tony Now?

Last but certainly not least, we have Tony Blanco, who is based in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Along with Brianna McMahill, he is father to three beautiful girls, Rowan, Kai, and Finley. As of writing, Tony works at Conduent as the Manager of Intune Modern Management Services, a position he obtained in March 2022. He and his family like to spend as much time together as possible and take joy in celebrating every special occasion.

Read More: Queer Eye Season 2: Where Are the Heroes Now?