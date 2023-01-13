Quentin Jiles: Where is The Traitors Finalist Now?

Playing a game of suspicion and investigation is far from easy, and very few are able to survive it without losing their composure. However, Peacock’s ‘The Traitors‘ saw Quentin Jiles executing the task beautifully. Determined to win the game as a Faithful, he gave his level best to beat the Traitors and was always sure to have his voice heard during different discussions. Though he did not end up winning the murder mystery, the reality show cast member did end up winning many fans. Naturally, the finalist’s admirers are eager to learn more about him and his whereabouts. So, let’s explore what we know about Quentin, shall we?

Who is Quentin Jiles?

Born in February 1989, Quentin Jiles joined Lamar University in 2008. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Social Work, the reality TV star took part in multiple activities and organizations. Apart from being a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity, he served as the President of the Lamar University Chapter of NAACP from 2011 to 2012. He went on to be the 2012-2013 President of the Lamar University Student Government Association. Additionally, he was a Student Director of Student Development in the Office of Student Affairs and a member of the Student Advisory Council Member.

“I want everybody to feel included, feel like they are getting a quality education, and feel like they are having a good time as well,” Quentin elaborated while talking about his Lamar University Student Government Association presidentship. “I love my school, and I want everybody to take pride in it.” After obtaining his bachelor’s degree in 2013, he joined Texas State University in the same year. He became a part of the Phi Alpha National Social Work Honor Society(Alpha Chi Chapter) while studying at the institute. In 2014, Quentin graduated with a master’s degree in Social work.

From May 2013 to August 2013, Quentin served as a Child Protective Services Intern with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in the Beaumont/Port Arthur Area, Texas. Following that, he took up the role of Substitute Teacher in San Marcos ISD and maintained the position from August 2013 to May 2014. From January 2014, the reality TV star started working as a Mental Health Associate at San Marcos Treatment Center until May 2014. In the latter month, he ended up becoming a Veteran Services Intern for Hill Country Mental Health until leaving the position in August 2014.

Starting in August 2015, Quentin became an Administrator in Training/ Social Worker for The Medical Resort at Sugar Land, Texas. In November of the same year, he became a Licensed Master Social Worker through United Latino Students Association. Quentin left The Medical Resort in May 2016 and became a Travel Social Worker. Until October 2019, he worked across the USA and took up various contracts pertaining to different social issues. Though his contracts would typically last for 3 months, the Peacock star did end up working for some of the organizations for a significantly longer time.

In November 2019, Quentin decided to become a freelance Political Analyst, Commentator, and Public Speaker. His work has allowed him to get featured on NBC LX, Black News Channel, TV1, and WUSA9. Through his charismatic personality and understanding of the youth, Quentin aims to appeal to the younger generations and help them understand the intricacies of politics. The skills used by the Political Analyst in his work certainly helped him during his reality television appearance.

Where is Quentin Jiles Now?

As of writing, Quentin is based in the Greater Houston Area of Texas. The reality TV star takes pride in his work and hosts his very Instagram and YouTube show, ‘The Queue with Que.’ Through the series, the social worker aims to spread political information to the masses in a way that they will be easily able to understand what is going on within the country. He has also been quite excited about his Peacock appearance and has been happily promoting the show.

On December 12, 2021, Quentin got married to his long-time partner Vanessa Rae Jiles, the CEO of Reign Well LLC and Co-Founder of Beauty Desert LLC. The happy couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world on August 31, 2022, and were delighted to share the news with the world. Quentin was honored that his wife asked him to name their baby girl, and the little Alayah Pearl Jiles is certainly the apple of her father’s eye.

