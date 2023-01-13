Andie Thurmond: Where is The Traitors Finalist Now?

Peacock’s ‘The Traitors‘ introduces viewers to several civilian participants who are ready to partake in an exciting murder mystery with some of the most popular reality TV stars. The first season of the show featured 20 contestants battling out to be the winning team. However, in a game that works on deceit, it is far from easy to trust anyone. For finalist Andie Thurmond, AKA Andie Vanacore, the choice was hard, but they decided to end the game with two other competitors. The decision may have cost them the victory, but their performance in the show certainly helped them earn a huge fan following. Naturally, people are eager to know more about Andie and what they are up to these days. Luckily, we have just the answers you need!

Who is Andie Thurmond?

Based in Reno, Nevada, Andie is a Director of Music Services whose work over the years has been nothing short of impressive. As it runs out, the Peacock series was far from the first time that they worked in the reality TV industry. In fact, their music has been used in popular franchises like ‘Selling Sunset,’ ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ ‘Survivor,’ etc. Andie has also had the opportunity to partner with brands like NBC, Amazon, HBO, Netflix, and much more, under the umbrella of Vanacore Music.

Apart from music, Andie also seems interested in the fields of farming and fashion. The trans-non-binary musician has a degree in history. Through their work with Vanacore Music, Andie aims to work with people from all walks of life and be as culturally inclusive as possible. With special emphasis on Diversity, Equity, and inclusion, the organization aims to be a voice of change within the music industry.

Andie is also proud of their skills on a ranch and actually lives on one with their partner Jessica Rae Vanacore. The couple got together on June 1, 2013, and has been going strong ever since. On February 1, 2018, Andie proposed to their significant other, who was delighted to say “yes.” “Jessica Rae Vanacore, I am honored you chose me, and I can not wait to call you my wife. I love you endlessly. Here’s to being my forever Valentine,” Andie stated in an Instagram post celebrating their engagement.

Where is Andie Thurmond Now?

Despite getting engaged in early 2018, Andie and Jessica had to reschedule their wedding three times due to various reasons. However, after 3 and a half years, the two got married in a beautiful ceremony that was conducted in South Lake Tahoe, California. The new Mx. And Mrs. Vanacore were delighted by the development and could not contain their joy about tying the knot. Following the marriage, the couple spent some quality time in Hawaii for their Honeymoon.

In February 2022, Andie announced that they and Jessica were expecting their first baby. “I used to daydream about what it would be like to be a mama. What it would be like to find the love of my life and start our forever family together. I’ve dreamed about how it all would feel- but now that it’s here, I can’t even put it into words,” Jessica shared with her Instagram followers. “{I don’t even think there are words to describe this feeling. I’m growing our baby and our life is now forever changed. I can’t wait to raise this tiny human with my other half.”

Needless to say, the birth of their daughter Milo Hendrix in August 2022 was much to the delight of Andie. Since then, the musician simply cannot get enough of their family. Often vocal about their love for their family, Andie is known to show off their loved ones on social media. About to be 32 in April 2023, the reality TV star is also affiliated with Unbound Sound, a music production studio. They also have several dogs whom they love very much and enjoy spending time with.

