Ramón Guillén Roqueta From Insiders: Everything We Know

With ‘Insiders‘ essentially thriving off of mind games, conflicts, and sheer honesty, it’s undeniable that its perfect blend of over-the-top yet endearing cast members carry the entire production. Amongst them in season 2 was the incredible Ramón Guillén Roqueta, who honestly turned out to be one of the most genuine and caring contestants despite initially seeming like the cockiest. So now, if you wish to learn more about him, including the details of his background, family, and personal as well as professional experiences, along with much more, we’ve got you covered.

Ramón Guillén Roqueta’s Age and Background

Originally from the small town of Andorra in Teruel, Ramón Guillén Roqueta ostensibly grew up in a close-knit and loving family that always offered him support, no matter what. They’re the ones who instilled the values of loyalty, kindness, and truthfulness in him early on, which is why he’s now “morally opposed to lying” (even though he is guilty of it himself — “If I have to, I lie,” he said). Another thing about Ramón, as evidenced in the Netflix original, is that he’s empathic as well as compassionate, aspects we believe are likely also a direct result of his positive upbringing.

Coming to Ramón’s family, while we couldn’t find much concerning his father, we do know that his mother, Maria Jose Roqueta Andreu, is a wellness and spirituality entrepreneur still based in Andorra. He even has at least one brother and appears to be extremely close to not just him but also the entirety of his maternal line, especially his grandparents.

“Today was a gray day full of tears and smiles.” Ramón recently penned for his grandfather. “Your grandchildren and your life partner, we love you with all our hearts, and we thank you for everything you have done for us… now we will take care of the family that you brought forward with your effort!! !!! It’s your turn to rest boss, always in our memories ❤️.”

Ramón Guillén Roqueta’s Profession

Residing on the beautiful island of Ibiza, Spain, in the Mediterranean Sea at the moment, Ramón is an exceptionally skilled private chef who truly specializes in both savory meals and desserts. Seafood, though, seems to be the go-to for the founder of Gastronomia Gamberra, a catering service for personal events and parties, according to his Instagram page.

Moreover, today, Ramón is proudly affiliated with the sports nutrition company called Prozis, all the while serving as a promotor of UNITED ANTS x Ushuaïa. The latter is an underground movement for the best of house and techno music in Ibiza — essentially a festival with perfect crowd control, enthusiastic groovers, and massive beat drops.

Is Ramón Guillén Roqueta Dating Anyone?

After Tania Sarabia came onto Ramón on ‘Insiders,’ he conceded (in a confessional) that he’s someone who likes being in a relationship and is at such a point that he feels ready to find a stable partner. However, from what we can tell through his social media platforms, he appears to be blissfully single as of writing — simply enjoying his daily experiences with friends, family, and rottweiler Arya. Ramón’s fur baby is actually his only true companion right now, but he doesn’t mind it one bit, which is all that matters.

Read More: Where Are Alex Garcia, Sofia Lu Lee, and Pablo Carmona Soto From Insiders Now?