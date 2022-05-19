Where Are Alex Garcia, Sofia Lu Lee, and Pablo Carmona Soto From Insiders Now?

With the cameras constantly rolling while the contestants believe they’re only in the final casting round for an entirely different production, Netflix’s ‘Insiders‘ is a reality series unlike any other. After all, in host Najwa Nimri’s words, there is nothing fake and nothing real within this convoluted, kind-of Spanish version of ‘Big Brother’ apart from the fact that the end goal is €100,000. Amongst those competing for the same in season 2 were Alex Garcia, Sofia Lu Lee, and Pablo Carmona, but it didn’t really work out for them — so let’s find out what they’re up to these days, shall we?

Where is Alex Garcia Now?

Almost as soon as we came across Alex Garcia, he proved to be different from his fellow contenders by refusing to partake in a task he believed would inflict pain on another “just for the sake of it.” He outrightly declined to bend his morals and principles even an inch no matter the reward because even though he knew it would be hard, he wanted to win “without taking anyone down.” Alex’s sheer kindness was further brought to light by his connections inside the house, yet it was the fact his mind was seemingly more focused on the outside world that led to his elimination.

As a married father of one, the 35-year-old car salesman couldn’t dedicate himself to the process like he might’ve wanted, but that’s okay since it led him directly back to his little girl. Alex has thus been spending a lot of time with his family at the moment, all the while pursuing a career in the entertainment industry as a fashion model and a musician as well. The Madrid native — whose most recent single is entitled “QuedaT” (2022) as a follow-up to “Pensaba que si” (2022) as well as “Delincuente” (2021) — usually goes by Alex Grau now.

Where is Sofia Lu Lee Now?

For a good part of Sofia Lu Lee’s time on the Netflix original, most of her co-stars only spoke about her while gossiping because she wasn’t very close to anyone in particular. They deemed her “silly,” referred to her as a “hypocrite,” and often commented on either her make-up or her fitness routine since she simply liked keeping to herself to stay on top of the game. Therefore, despite her active participation in the tasks, she was the second contestant to be let go following a complex situation concerning Lorenzo and his manipulations.

Coming to her current standing, not only has Sofia graduated from The EAE Business School with a Master’s in Business Administration, but she has also evolved into a successful entrepreneur. Apart from helping others generate money through online methods, the Madrid-based wellness enthusiast also runs a health program called 4FIT PLAN and is affiliated with the sports nutrition company Prozis. She’s representing four different heritages; Spanish, Chinese, American, and Taiwanese.

Where is Pablo Carmona Soto Now?

Pablo Carmona Soto had admitted from the get-go that people usually think of him as “some kind of a robot” because he doesn’t always express his emotions. The neutral state of being, while still pushing himself as well as others to be the best possible version of themselves, is the area he felt the most comfortable in, which is why he was obsessed with the parameters. Unfortunately, this drove him to seek pure perfection without any trace of a personal touch on ‘Insiders,’ leading to his booting.

Thus, today, it appears as if the Huelva-based airplane mechanic/digital creator is just focusing on his own personal and professional aspirations to lead a stable and happy life. He’s not only a hardcore fitness buff, but he’s also a world traveler, with his most recent trip being to California and Peru, as evidenced from his Instagram profile.

