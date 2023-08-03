Raquel Sánchez-Silva: Where is Mario Biondo’s Wife Now?

As a three-part documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘The Last Hours of Mario Biondo’ can solely be described as equal parts baffling, intriguing, and haunting. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the tragic yet enigmatic death of this titular Italian native in his base in Spain. The truth is he was the proud husband of renowned television presenter-writer Raquel Sánchez-Silva, only for her to soon suddenly be blamed for his demise — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Raquel Sánchez-Silva?

Although born into a rather comfortable, happy home in Plasencia, Spain, on January 13, 1973, Raquel unfortunately didn’t have a great childhood considering she lost her father at an early age. It thus comes as no surprise she’s always been close to her mother, Sol — the woman to have supported her through all interests, ambitions, as well as endeavors, no matter the end results. So the youngster pursued her passion for media journalism as soon as she could without any worries, just to then land a stable job at a local television company before relocating to Madrid to evolve into a sports host for the Telenoticias 2 program.