Raven Ross From Love is Blind: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ is a dating reality show that makes one wonder about the idea of love. Each season, the cast members have the opportunity to go on dates with several potential partners. The meetings take place in specially crafted pods where a pair can talk to each other but not see what the other person looks like. Once a marriage proposal is extended and accepted, the engaged couple is given the opportunity to see their partners and prepare for upcoming nuptials.

The third iteration of the show welcomed several men and women from Dallas, Texas, and provided them the opportunity to foster romantic connections. One such person was Raven Ross, who charmed the viewers with her beauty and confident nature. Naturally, fans of the show are curious about the details of the reality TV star’s life. Luckily, here is everything we know about Raven Ross.

Raven Ross’ Family and Background

Born in the year 1993, Raven Ross is ethnically half white and half black. She grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, and two of her best friends from childhood hailed from Nigeria. Living in the South, Raven was raised in white culture, something that she addresses in the Netflix series. Prior to her reality TV appearance, Raven was once in a serious relationship with an older and wealthy gentleman. Though she ultimately broke up with her boyfriend, Raven still has some keepsakes from that time of her life. As of writing, Raven is based in Dallas, Texas.

Raven Ross’ Professional Life

Given her enthusiasm for physical fitness, Raven Ross decided to pursue a career as a Pilates Instructor. She seemingly serves as a Certified Pilates Instructor for Classic Pilates and is also Pilates Master Trainer at Club Pilates. The reality TV star is a Barre Instructor and a TriggerPoint Foam Rolling Specialist as well. Eager to share her passion for working out, Raven often shares training videos on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

In fact, Raven posts new workouts on a weekly basis on her YouTube channel. Apparently, Raven is also a part of the service industry during nighttime and weekends. She offers bottle services and also bartends in order to boost her finances. However, fitness remains her main love, and Raven takes every opportunity possible to teach others about it. It is not unknown for her to break into physical activities in the middle of conversations!

Raven Ross’ Fiancé

Raven Ross came to ‘Love Is Blind’ season 3 at the age of 29 in hopes of finding a love match for herself. The Pilates Instructor certainly did not have a lack of options and ultimately chose someone with whom she felt a deep connection. That is not to say that Raven’s journey was all rainbows and roses, and she certainly had her moments of conflict and decision.

However, with the help of her friends and loved ones, Raven tried to make the best of the experience. As of writing, Raven is living her best life as a Pilates Instructor. Her close bond with her friends is one of the pillars of Raven’s life, and she is always happy to spend time with them. We wish her the very best in her life and hope she finds success in her future ventures.

