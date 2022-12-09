ReadyFestive Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

When the Holiday season is right around the corner, it brings with itself much cheer and a lot of worries about just how to decorate your house. In fact, it is not just a Christmas issue since decking up your home for Easter is no small feat either. Being able to get the perfect pieces to celebrate different occasions is a hard job, but with ReadyFestive, the task might not be as arduous as it has been till now.

Born from the minds of two mothers, ReadyFestive is a subscription service in which you can choose to get a decoration box delivered to your house for different occasions. The items included in the delivery are customizable and meant to suit your aesthetic. The company made an appearance in season 14, episode 9, of ‘Shark Tank‘ in order to help their company grow even further. The idea immediately caught the attention of the investors and viewers. If you are eager to know more about the decor company, we have your back!

ReadyFestive: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

For Kristina Barnes and Elizabeth “Liz” Voelker, holidays used to be a time of joy and hard work. As mothers, they enjoyed spending time with their family but found it very strenuous to find the perfect decoration pieces for their house. After all, driving all across the town in order to get just what they need is far from an easy job. Like any everyday consumer, they sought a service to help them with their problem.

However, Kristina and Elizabeth soon realized that no such service was available. Hence, they decided to help those who face similar issues and established ReadyFestive. The company’s idea is based on subscription boxes, with each shipment containing different decorative items. ReadyFestive offers products centered around 14 different themes. Apart from the four seasons of spring, summer, fall, and winter, they also provide decorations for various festivals. These occasions include Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, and the 4th of July. You can also find a box for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

To subscribe to the ReadyFestive service, you must select a minimum of 3 boxes every year out of the available 14 options. Each festival shipment comes in three different sizes that you can choose for yourself. The available sizes include a Mini box containing 4 or more items, a Standard box with 6 or more decorative pieces, and a Deluxe box that has 9 or more products. The items included in the box are based on the questionnaire the company asks you to complete before the purchase. This allows them to send you the products that will go well with your vision and aesthetic. As a customer, you can choose which kind of box you want for which festival and customize your experience based on your preference. Either way, the business is determined to provide you with the service your want and deserve!

ReadyFestive: Where Are They Now?

Kristina Barnes and Elizabeth Voelker started ReadyFestive in 2019 in order to turn their holiday vision into a reality. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, Kristina and Elizabeth’s business rose exponentially as people could not go out of the house to buy decoration pieces as usual. Additionally, spending all the time in the home is likely to have made many even more eager to spruce up their houses. This accelerated the growth of their business and helped the two women gain footing as entrepreneurs.

Out of the available three box sizes of ReadyFestive, a Mini box will cost you $69, while a Standard box is sold for. Meanwhile, choosing a Deluxe box will set you back by $159. It should be noted that the cost of the boxes does not include shipping charges. You also have the option to pay upfront on the company’s online portal (and save 10%) or pay on delivery. Apart from the subscription service, ReadyFestive also offers Holiday kits that can be bought as a one-time purchase. They also have the option for you to send their products as a gift to someone. Whether it’s a subscription or a holiday kit, the company allows you to send someone the perfect present!

In order to expand their business, Kristina and Elizabeth appeared on ‘Shark Tank.’ Both women are mothers of three children and entered the reality show in hopes of providing their services to even more customers. Interestingly, their company’s website also has a Blog section where they share different festival-themed ideas.

