Rebel Ridge: Is Kan Long a Real Chinese Restaurant?

Netflix’s action film, ‘Rebel Ridge,‘ dives into a thrilling story of subterfuge and corruption told through the eyes of a former Marine, Terry Richmond. Seeking to post bail for his cousin, Mike, Terry travels to Shelby Springs only for his bag of cash to be seized by the local police force, who are working under the direction of Chief Sandy Burnne. However, to help him out of a tight spot, Terry utilizes his connection with Mr. Liu, an owner of a Chinese restaurant named Kan Long. The cuisine provides him with shelter and refuge during a challenging period. However, when the full might of Burnne’s influence comes crashing over it, Kan Long faces some difficulties of its own. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kan Long is a Chinese Restaurant With Severed Ties to Reality

The Kan Long Restaurant in ‘Rebel Ridge’ is a fictional restaurant conceived by writer, director, and co-producer Jeremy Saulnier. It is the place where Terry goes into hiding following a manhunt by the Shelby Springs police force in trying to get rid of him. The shop’s owner, Mr. Liu, takes good care of Terry as they have a long history of working together. In fact, one of the ways Terry obtains the bail money for his cousin is by selling his stakes in the restaurant. However, this draws the ire of Chief Sandy Burnne, who calls in a police raid to close the shop down.

While Kan Long may be fictional, another Chinese restaurant with a similar name – Shoo Loong Kan – can be found in Flushing, New York. It is a well-appointed hotpot cuisine which offers a wide variety of Chinese dishes. Although the two establishments may share some parallels in their designation, the Kan Long in ‘Rebel Ridge’ is situated in a more rural setting, with its backroom area serving as a spot for Terry to treat his injuries after an altercation. The production crew undertook filming in the state of Louisiana, where the scenes featuring Kan Long were likely shot at a remodeled establishment.

Ultimately, the restaurant plays a peripheral role in the narrative, offering deeper context into Terry’s backstory and where he worked before moving to Shelby Springs. Later, the protagonist invites Summer over to the place where they can finally discuss the internal corruption within the ranks of the police and judicial system in Shelby Springs. Without the aid of Mr. Liu, Terry would be in an even worse spot as Kan Long provides a haven from prying eyes and potential enemies, at least for a short period. However, despite its importance to the character, it is a fictional place that does not exist in reality.

