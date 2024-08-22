Resident Alien Season 4 Starts Filming in Vancouver in December

Harry Vanderspeigle will show up in Hollywood North later this year! The principal photography of the fourth season of the science fiction series ‘Resident Alien’ will start on December 2 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and wrap up on March 31, 2025. Chris Sheridan, who created the series based on the comic book series of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, continues to serve as the showrunner. The show moved from Syfy to USA Network after the third installment without any creative changes.

In the third season finale, the formidable Greys and their Yellowstone plan are thwarted by Harry, Asta, and D’arcy, with some unexpected help from Joseph. Despite the triumphant victory, many new threats and mysteries persist. The most urgent and unsettling adversary is the Mantid alien, who is prone to devouring humans and can even take on their respective forms. He fools just about everyone by transforming into Harry while the real one finds himself trapped inside the Greys’ ship. Many positive developments take place by the end of the installment, with D’arcy carrying out an enormous undertaking and her bravery hopefully keeping her existential dread at bay. Sheriff Mike finally believes his deputy’s claims when he is stunned at the sight of a Grey alien.

Even though the show is based on a comic book series, Sheridan and his writers take sweeping liberties with characters and story arcs to better suit the television adaptation and actors’ strengths. This means even comic book readers can’t be too sure where season 4 will take us next. When it comes to the eagerly anticipated showdown with the Mantid alien, Sheridan deliberately takes the chilling and chaos-causing approach.

“It’s scary to think of what this Mantid is going to do in Harry’s body on Earth,” Sheridan told TVLine. “And clearly, the Mantid can turn into other people, and clearly, it likes killing things and eating them. It’s gonna be a little bit of mayhem in Patience going into Season 4, but it’s been a while since Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv have had to solve a murder, so maybe it’s the right timing,” the creator added.

Most of the main cast members will likely appear in season 4 in their respective roles. These include Alan Tudyk as Harry, Sara Tomko as Asta, Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike, Alice Wetterlund as D’Arcy, Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Baker, Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne, and Clancy Brown as the voice of the Mantid alien.

Like the previous installments, season 4 of ‘Resident Alien’ will also use Vancouver to create its backdrop of Patience, Colorado. The city has been home to numerous sci-fi films and shows, including AMC’s ‘Snowpiercer,’ The CW’s ‘The 100,’ ‘War for the Planet of the Apes,’ and Fox’s ‘Fringe.’

