Rez Ball: Is Heather Hobbs Based on a Real Basketball Coach?

Netflix’s ‘Rez Ball’ follows a Native American high school basketball team named the Chuskas Warriors that loses its star player to a tragedy. Subsequently, the team and its coach, Heather Hobbs, must learn to play as a unit as they set their sights on winning the State Championship. Although the sports film features a well-versed narrative about coming together against harrowing odds, some subtle changes in the characterization help shift it away from the typical rousing drama. The story’s inspirations are rooted in a mixture of real-life and fictional elements, lending a sense of intrigue to the overall genesis of the product, in particular the Warriors’ coach, Heather Hobbs.

Heather Hobbs is a Basketball Coach With Her Feet in Both Fiction and Reality

Heather Hobbs in ‘Rez Ball’ is a fictional creation of Sydney Freeland and Sterlin Harjo. Although the movie is inspired by Michael Powell’s non-fiction book ‘Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation,’ large chunks of the narrative are fabricated by the two screenplay writers, which includes the character of Hobbs. In the source material, the role occupied by Hobbs is filled by coach Raul Mendoza, a man who is described as a highly experienced trainer working on the Navajo reservation. However, Powell states that Mendoza is not Navajo himself, although he is married to a Navajo woman.

While developing the script, Freeland and Harjo decided to deviate from the original story as they are both indigenous while Powell is not. Additionally, the writers were stuck on the idea of moving away from the stereotypical depiction of a Gene Hackman-type coach from the ‘Hoosiers’ who might be viewed as a “white savior.” As the idea of “rez ball” or reservation basketball permeates throughout the story, it was essential to the scriptwriters that cultural authenticity was maintained in their portrayal. It meant that those values had to be embedded in Hobbs’ character, as she is the leader and mentor of the team.

The Success of Native American Women Basketball Players is Illustrated Through Heather Hobbs

One of the key highlights of Heather Hobbs is how her character goes against several tropes that have been engendered in the sports genre. Firstly, as a female coach in a men’s sport, she is placed in a minority bracket of women who are appointed into such positions. However, it also points to the success of women’s rez ball over the years. “The girls teams on reservations have actually had traditionally a lot more success than the boys’ teams,” Sydney Freeland said. Hobbs can be viewed as a personification of this thriving tradition within the Native American women’s basketball players. During the film, she even brings in the girls’ team for a practice match against the boys, where they get soundly beaten by the former.

The writers also revealed that the name Hobbs is actually a tribute to University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Hall of Famer Gwynn Hobbs. She was a prolific star player who inspired many Native American women with aspirations to succeed in college basketball. Gwynn was particularly famous for her long-range shots, scoring a record-breaking number of them in UNLV history during the 1992-93 season. While the fictional basketball coach may not share the same elevated status within the game, she serves as an inspiration to her players, often molding them not just through technical training but also with their personal struggles. It bucks the trend of the typically male role models depicted in such films.

According to Sterlin Harjo, the idea of a female leader in a Native American community made sense because that was his and Freeland’s experience growing up. “Both Sydney and I come from matriarchal communities,” he said. “You get disciplined by the women and you have strong women to look up to whether you’re a woman or a young man or whatever.” Therefore, the inclusion of Hobbs as a character only adds to the complexity of the cultural dynamics at play while also shifting away from well-worn tropes and providing a fresh perspective. The fictional coach has her feet firmly planted in the themes and real-life societal shapings of Native American culture. However, in the strictest of terms, she is a made-up character who serves an integral part in the story.

